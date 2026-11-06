How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs West Ham United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers host West Ham United at Ewood Park in an EFL Championship fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for the visitors. Scott Parker takes charge of West Ham for just his second game as head coach, having been appointed on Wednesday following Nuno Espírito Santo's dismissal.

Nuno was sacked on Tuesday morning after a run of six wins from 13 league matches left the Hammers eighth in the table, six points behind leaders Middlesbrough. The final straw was a 3-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, which prompted supporters to call for change before the final whistle had even sounded.

Parker returns to east London having previously guided Fulham, Bournemouth, and Burnley out of the Championship. His appointment was described as the unanimous choice of the board, and his connection to the club as a former player adds weight to the task he has taken on.

West Ham drew 3-3 at Cardiff City on Wednesday in Parker's first game in charge, a result that steadied the ship without fully arresting the slump. The Hammers have won just two of their past six matches and arrive in Lancashire needing a response.

Blackburn sit 14th in the table and arrive into this fixture having lost their last two, including a 4-0 defeat to Swansea City. Tony Mowbray's side have been inconsistent but will see this as a chance to take points off a West Ham squad still adjusting to a new manager.

For Parker, a first away win would send an early signal of intent and begin closing the gap on the automatic promotion places before the international break. West Ham's play-off position is not yet under serious threat, but the margin for further slip is thin.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs West Ham United live.

Team news & squads