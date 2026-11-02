How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City at Ewood Park in the Championship, with Tony Mowbray's side looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat and push back into play-off contention.

Blackburn arrive into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 loss to Swansea City, a result that halted the momentum they had built with wins over Wrexham and Bristol City. Before that Swansea setback, Rovers had shown real quality in attack, and their form across the wider five-game stretch underlines that they remain a threat going forward.

The story of Blackburn's season has been significantly shaped by Andri Gudjohnsen. The 24-year-old son of Icelandic great Eidur Gudjohnsen has been one of the Championship's most clinical finishers, scoring eight league goals from just 16 shots — a conversion rate that puts him among the most efficient strikers in European football this season.

Stoke arrive in better shape on paper, sitting inside the top half of the table and carrying confidence from a 2-0 win over Preston North End in their last outing. Mark Robins' side have lost just once in their last five Championship matches and have shown defensive solidity, keeping a clean sheet against Bristol City along the way.

The Potters' away form has been strong, with two wins and a draw from their last four road trips in the division. They will be looking to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities that Blackburn showed against Swansea.

Both managers will know the stakes. Blackburn are two points outside the play-off places and need a response after that Swansea thrashing. Stoke, sitting seventh, have a chance to consolidate their position and keep pace with the division's top six.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City.

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