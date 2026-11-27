How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers host Charlton Athletic at Ewood Park in the Championship, with two mid-table sides looking for consistency.

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn sit 12th and arrive off a 1-0 win at Watford on November 25. That result followed a 2-2 draw at Burnley, so Rovers go into this game unbeaten in their last two.

Before that run, the picture was patchier. Blackburn lost 4-0 to Swansea City and 2-1 to Stoke City, and they have conceded nine goals across their last five league games.

Charlton, under Nathan Jones, are 15th and come into the game after a 4-0 win over Lincoln City on November 24. It was a timely response to a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers three days earlier.

The Addicks have won only two of their last five, but that comfortable victory at least gave them a clean sheet to build on. A 2-1 win over Sheffield United earlier in the month showed they can score on the road and at home.

The sides drew 2-2 at Ewood Park in January, and Charlton won the reverse fixture 3-0 in September. Here is how to follow the action.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. We will update this page with TV channel and live stream details as soon as they are confirmed.

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