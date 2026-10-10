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Championship
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
Ewood Park
team-logoCardiff City
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Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
Blackburn Rovers
Cardiff City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Blackburn Rovers ahead of this fixture, with team news to be updated closer to kick-off as the picture becomes clearer.

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy is without Krystian Bielik, who is serving the first match of a two-game ban following his suspension by the Football Association. No further injury information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and updates will follow ahead of the game.

Form

BLB

BLB - Form

LIN
D0-0
PNE
L2-1
SHU
L1-2
MIL
W3-1
POR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CAC

CAC - Form

QPR
L2-1
POR
L2-0
STK
D1-1
BOL
L1-0
CHA
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Blackburn Rovers have taken seven points from their last five Championship matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their run includes a 3-1 victory over Millwall and a 2-2 draw with Portsmouth in their most recent game, though losses to Sheffield United and Preston North End have tempered any momentum. Rovers have scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Cardiff City have struggled for consistency, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five Championship outings. A 3-1 win at Charlton Athletic was their brightest result, but defeats to Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, and Bolton Wanderers tell a more difficult story. The Bluebirds have scored six goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Blackburn RoversDrawCardiff City
3
1
1
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
3
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
5
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Cardiff City won 1-2 at Ewood Park in the Championship. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Blackburn hold the upper hand with three wins to Cardiff's two, including a 5-2 Carabao Cup victory at Ewood Park in September 2023 and a 3-1 win at Cardiff in November 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit 16th while Cardiff City are placed 21st, making this a meeting between two sides in the bottom half with points to gain.

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