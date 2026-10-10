International Coverage

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tony Mowbray has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Blackburn Rovers ahead of this fixture, with team news to be updated closer to kick-off as the picture becomes clearer.

Cardiff City manager Brian Barry-Murphy is without Krystian Bielik, who is serving the first match of a two-game ban following his suspension by the Football Association. No further injury information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and updates will follow ahead of the game.

Form

Blackburn Rovers have taken seven points from their last five Championship matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their run includes a 3-1 victory over Millwall and a 2-2 draw with Portsmouth in their most recent game, though losses to Sheffield United and Preston North End have tempered any momentum. Rovers have scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Cardiff City have struggled for consistency, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five Championship outings. A 3-1 win at Charlton Athletic was their brightest result, but defeats to Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, and Bolton Wanderers tell a more difficult story. The Bluebirds have scored six goals and conceded six across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Cardiff City won 1-2 at Ewood Park in the Championship. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Blackburn hold the upper hand with three wins to Cardiff's two, including a 5-2 Carabao Cup victory at Ewood Park in September 2023 and a 3-1 win at Cardiff in November 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit 16th while Cardiff City are placed 21st, making this a meeting between two sides in the bottom half with points to gain.