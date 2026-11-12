How to watch Bermuda vs Saint Lucia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Bermuda host Saint Lucia in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having contrasting momentum heading into this fixture.

Bermuda have endured a difficult campaign and arrive into this match without a win in their last five outings across all competitions. Their recent record makes for uncomfortable reading, with four successive losses in the Nations League alone.

Saint Lucia, by contrast, have found their stride at the right moment. Three wins from their last three matches have lifted them to second in the group standings, and they travel to Bermuda with genuine confidence.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, with Saint Lucia running out emphatic 5-2 winners. Bermuda will be eager to avoid a repeat result on home soil.

For Bermuda, this is a must-win situation if they are to avoid finishing bottom of the group. Pressure is firmly on the home side to produce a response.

Saint Lucia will look to consolidate their position and keep their push for top spot alive. They have shown they can score freely and defend when it matters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bermuda vs Saint Lucia, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads