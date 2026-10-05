How to watch Bermuda vs Barbados with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Bermuda and Barbados will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bermuda vs Barbados today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Bermuda ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, and lineup details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Barbados also have no confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and updates will be added as they become available in the build-up to the match.

Form

Bermuda have lost all five of their most recent matches, making this one of the most difficult stretches of form in the group. Their last outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Barbados in the Nations League, and before that they lost 5-2 to Saint Lucia. Across five games, Bermuda have scored just three goals and conceded 15.

Barbados have recorded two wins and one draw from their last three competitive matches. They beat Bermuda 4-1 in their most recent fixture and drew 2-2 with Guadeloupe before that. Their only defeats in the last five came in friendlies against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Martin. Across those five matches, Barbados have scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 3, 2026, when Barbados won 4-1. Prior to that, Bermuda claimed an 8-1 victory in CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification in July 2021. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one match ending in a 0-0 draw. Barbados have scored 10 goals in those five fixtures, while Bermuda have scored 14.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 3 2 1 0 8 3 +5 7 W D W 2 Saint Lucia LCA 3 2 0 1 8 4 +4 6 W W L 3 Guadeloupe GOU 3 1 1 1 4 6 -2 4 L D W 4 Bermuda BMU 3 0 0 3 4 11 -7 0 L L L Promotion Relegation

Barbados lead Group B2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, while Bermuda sit at the foot of the table. A win for Barbados would consolidate their position at the top and put significant distance between themselves and the struggling hosts.