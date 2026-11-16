How to watch Belize vs Sint Maarten with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Belize take on Sint Maarten in Group 4 of CONCACAF Nations League B, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the standings and looking to avoid finishing the campaign on a low.

Belize come into this match without a win in their last four Nations League outings. Four straight defeats have left them third in the group, and another loss would confirm a difficult end to their campaign.

Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on November 15, a result that continued a run of poor form stretching back to late September.

Sint Maarten arrive in no better shape. They have lost all five of their last competitive matches, conceding heavily throughout. A 5-1 defeat to French Guiana on November 14 was their latest setback, and they sit bottom of the group.

The two sides met earlier in this group stage, with Belize claiming a 1-0 win on Sint Maarten's soil in September. Belize will look to repeat that result and at least finish the group phase with a measure of pride.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch Belize vs Sint Maarten live.

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