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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoBelize
team-logoSaint Vincent and The Grenadines
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Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines: Worldwide CONCACAF Nations League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Belize
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
CONCACAF Nations League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

For the Belize vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines CONCACAF Nations League match on LiveSoccerTV, the broadcaster listed underneath the "International Coverage" section is the global digital rights holder serving unassigned territories worldwide, sorted by population:


Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

International (Global / Unassigned Territories)

YouTube (Concacaf Official Channel)

youtube.com

Additional Region-Specific Broadcasters Listed on the Page

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

United States

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Canada

OneSoccer

onesoccer.ca

Belize / Caribbean

Nexgen

nexgen.bz

Sint Maarten / Caribbean

FOX One

foxsports.com

How to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Belize and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at 30 Sept 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Belize ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also yet to confirm their squad situation. Updates on availability and selection will follow as the match approaches.

Form

BLZ

BLZ - Form

SMN
W0-1
KNA
W2-6
SIM
L2-3
GUY
L3-1
SIM
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VCT

VCT - Form

DOM
L2-0
LCA
W3-1
BOE
L3-1
BRB
W2-3
GUF
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Belize have won two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27, and they also beat Saint Martin 1-0 in a November 2025 friendly. Across those five games, Belize have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that contributes to open matches but has struggled to keep things tight at the back.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also won two of their last five, with two defeats in the run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26, and they also beat Barbados 3-2 in a March 2026 friendly. Saint Vincent have scored 11 goals across their last five outings while conceding nine, with their attacking output standing as a clear pattern in recent matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BelizeDrawSaint Vincent and The Grenadines
1
2
2
CONCACAF Nations League
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
3
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
1
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
2
FT
Friendlies
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
1
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
0
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
2
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
1
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
1
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Saint Vincent and The Grenadines beat Belize 3-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Earlier that same campaign, Saint Vincent also won 2-1 when Belize hosted the fixture in September 2023. Across the five recorded meetings between the two nations, Belize have won once, Saint Vincent have won twice, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesSaint Vincent and The GrenadinesVCT
110021+13
W
2
BelizeBelizeBLZ
110010+13
W
3
French GuianaFrench GuianaGUF
100112-10
L
4
Sint MaartenSint MaartenSIM
100101-10
L
Promotion
Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead CONCACAF Nations League Group B4 heading into this fixture, with Belize sitting one place below them. The home side need a win to climb to the top of the group, while Saint Vincent can open up a clear advantage with a positive result.

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