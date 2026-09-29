International Coverage

For the Belize vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines CONCACAF Nations League match on LiveSoccerTV, the broadcaster listed underneath the "International Coverage" section is the global digital rights holder serving unassigned territories worldwide, sorted by population:





Country / Territory Broadcaster Homepage Link International (Global / Unassigned Territories) YouTube (Concacaf Official Channel) youtube.com

Additional Region-Specific Broadcasters Listed on the Page

Country / Region Broadcaster Homepage Link United States Fox Sports 2 foxsports.com Canada OneSoccer onesoccer.ca Belize / Caribbean Nexgen nexgen.bz Sint Maarten / Caribbean FOX One foxsports.com

How to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Belize and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at 30 Sept 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Belize ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also yet to confirm their squad situation. Updates on availability and selection will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Belize have won two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27, and they also beat Saint Martin 1-0 in a November 2025 friendly. Across those five games, Belize have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that contributes to open matches but has struggled to keep things tight at the back.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also won two of their last five, with two defeats in the run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26, and they also beat Barbados 3-2 in a March 2026 friendly. Saint Vincent have scored 11 goals across their last five outings while conceding nine, with their attacking output standing as a clear pattern in recent matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Saint Vincent and The Grenadines beat Belize 3-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Earlier that same campaign, Saint Vincent also won 2-1 when Belize hosted the fixture in September 2023. Across the five recorded meetings between the two nations, Belize have won once, Saint Vincent have won twice, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Belize BLZ 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 French Guiana GUF 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Sint Maarten SIM 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines lead CONCACAF Nations League Group B4 heading into this fixture, with Belize sitting one place below them. The home side need a win to climb to the top of the group, while Saint Vincent can open up a clear advantage with a positive result.