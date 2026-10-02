How to watch Belgium vs Turkiye with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Today's game between Belgium and Turkiye will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Belgium head coach Mark Van Bommel has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Turkiye manager Vincenzo Montella is also yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension data currently listed. Further team news will be provided as the fixture approaches.

Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to France, and they also lost 2-1 to Spain in the World Cup semi-finals. Their wins include a 4-1 victory over Italy in the Nations League and a 1-4 triumph against the USA at the World Cup.

Turkiye have won just one of their last five matches, losing four. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Nations League defeat to Italy on home soil, and they also lost 1-0 to France earlier in the group stage. Their sole win came against the USA at the World Cup, where they won 3-2.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides was a 1-1 draw in a 2011 European Championship qualifier. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, neither team has dominated, with results split and a combined total of 11 goals scored. Earlier meetings include a 3-2 Turkiye win in 2010 and a 2-0 Belgium victory in 2009, both in European Championship qualifying.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 W W 2 Belgium BEL 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 L W 3 Italy ITA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Turkiye TUR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, Belgium sit second while Turkiye are bottom in fourth place, making this a fixture with contrasting stakes for both sides in the early group standings.