International Coverage

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany will be without Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Manuel Neuer is also a doubt after missing training with a foot problem, and Kompany has indicated the decision on his availability will be made closer to kick-off. The projected XI features Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane.

Martin Demichelis is without Christoph Baumgartner, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Marc Guiu and Viggo Gebel. Leipzig's projected starting line-up is built around Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, David Raum and Castello Lukeba in defence, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack alongside Romulo Cruz and Antonio Nusa. Updates to both squads will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw at Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, where they recovered from 0-2 down to lead 3-2 before conceding a 90th-minute equaliser. Before that, a 2-2 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga interrupted a run that had included a 7-0 win over Union Berlin and a 5-0 victory against Bodø/Glimt. Across those five games, Bayern scored 17 goals and conceded six.

RB Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, secured by Brajan Gruda's 74th-minute strike. That followed a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Leipzig scored 14 goals across those five matches but also conceded ten, reflecting a side capable of both dominance and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a pre-season friendly on 15 August 2026 at the Allianz Arena, which Bayern won 3-1. In competitive fixtures, Bayern have been dominant: a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win in February 2026 and a 5-1 Bundesliga victory in Leipzig in January 2026 are the standout results. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Bayern have won three and drawn two, with the only points dropped coming in a 3-3 Bundesliga draw in Leipzig in May 2025.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit third and RB Leipzig fifth, meaning both clubs are within striking distance of the top as the early-season picture takes shape. A win for either side on Saturday would significantly strengthen their position in the title race.