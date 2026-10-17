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Bundesliga
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoRB Leipzig
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Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports 1 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 / WOW

Sky Austria

Brazil

SportyNet

SportyNet

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

France

beIN Sports MAX 4 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 / WOW

Sky Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Onefootball

Onefootball

Iran

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

MBC Shahid

MBC Shahid

United States

USA Network / Telemundo / Fubo TV

USA Network

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 6
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
page.match.formation.title
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
J. UrbigJ. UrbigD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoJ. TahJ. TahA. DaviesA. DaviesK. LaimerK. LaimerM. OliseM. OliseL. DiazL. DiazI. SaibariI. SaibariA. PavlovicA. PavlovicJ. KimmichJ. KimmichH. KaneH. KaneM. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtR. BakuR. BakuW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumC. LukebaC. LukebaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. Cruz
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

RB Leipzig

Manager

  • V. Kompany
  • M. Demichelis

Vincent Kompany will be without Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Manuel Neuer is also a doubt after missing training with a foot problem, and Kompany has indicated the decision on his availability will be made closer to kick-off. The projected XI features Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane.

Martin Demichelis is without Christoph Baumgartner, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Marc Guiu and Viggo Gebel. Leipzig's projected starting line-up is built around Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, David Raum and Castello Lukeba in defence, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack alongside Romulo Cruz and Antonio Nusa. Updates to both squads will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RBL

RBL - Form

COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
PSV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw at Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, where they recovered from 0-2 down to lead 3-2 before conceding a 90th-minute equaliser. Before that, a 2-2 draw at Augsburg in the Bundesliga interrupted a run that had included a 7-0 win over Union Berlin and a 5-0 victory against Bodø/Glimt. Across those five games, Bayern scored 17 goals and conceded six.

RB Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, secured by Brajan Gruda's 74th-minute strike. That followed a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Leipzig scored 14 goals across those five matches but also conceded ten, reflecting a side capable of both dominance and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawRB Leipzig
4
1
0
Club Friendlies
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
6
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
19Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a pre-season friendly on 15 August 2026 at the Allianz Arena, which Bayern won 3-1. In competitive fixtures, Bayern have been dominant: a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win in February 2026 and a 5-1 Bundesliga victory in Leipzig in January 2026 are the standout results. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Bayern have won three and drawn two, with the only points dropped coming in a 3-3 Bundesliga draw in Leipzig in May 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
5410144+1013
W
D
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
5410114+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
5320164+1211
D
W
W
D
W
4
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
5311148+610
W
W
D
W
L
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
5302155+109
W
L
W
L
W
6
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
5221138+58
D
L
D
W
W
7
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
5221101008
D
W
D
W
L
8
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
62221016-68
W
L
D
W
L
9
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
52121310+37
L
W
L
W
D
10
ElversbergElversbergELV
52128807
L
D
L
W
W
11
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
6213811-37
L
W
L
D
L
12
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
520389-16
W
L
L
W
L
13
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
5203515-106
W
W
L
L
L
14
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
512246-25
L
D
W
D
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
511337-44
L
W
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
5113517-124
W
L
L
L
D
17
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
5104913-43
L
L
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
5005718-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit third and RB Leipzig fifth, meaning both clubs are within striking distance of the top as the early-season picture takes shape. A win for either side on Saturday would significantly strengthen their position in the title race.

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