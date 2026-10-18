International Coverage

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 18 Oct 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Carles Martinez will be without Guela Doue, Christian Kofane, and Eliesse Ben Seghir through injury. If the projected XI holds, Leverkusen are expected to line up with Mark Flekken in goal, a back four of Miguel Gutierrez, Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina, and Jarell Quansah, and a midfield built around Robert Andrich, Afonso Moreira, and Ibrahim Maza, with Moussa Diaby, Aleix Garcia, and Patrik Schick further forward.

Freiburg head into the match without Florent Muslija, Bruno Ogbus, Berkay Yilmaz, Rihito Yamamoto, and Jan-Niklas Beste through injury, while Yuito Suzuki is suspended. Julian Schuster is expected to field Mio Backhaus in goal, with Philipp Treu, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, and Jordy Makengo in defence. Yannik Engelhardt, Cyriaque Irie, and Derry Scherhant are projected in midfield, with Vincenzo Grifo, Maximilian Eggestein, and Igor Matanovic leading the attack. Any further updates will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Leverkusen have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan in the Europa League on 15 October, and they also beat Mainz 05 4-3 in a high-scoring Bundesliga fixture on 10 October. The only dropped points in this sequence came in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Freiburg have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, drawing one, with 16 goals scored and seven conceded. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Conference League win over Jablonec on 15 October. The standout result in this run remains the 5-0 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt the only match in which they failed to take all three points.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3 in Freiburg on 7 March 2026 in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen have won two, Freiburg have won one, and two matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced 22 goals in total, including a 5-1 Leverkusen home win in December 2024 and a 2-0 home victory for the Werkself in October 2025.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga standings, SC Freiburg sit first while Bayer Leverkusen are in fourth place.