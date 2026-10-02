How to watch Barbados vs Bermuda with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Barbados and Bermuda will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barbados vs Bermuda today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Barbados ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Bermuda have also not released confirmed injury or suspension information. Their projected XI and any absences will be updated as official details become available.

Form

Barbados head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe in the Nations League, following a 2-0 win over Saint Lucia three days earlier. Prior to those results, they suffered three consecutive defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Saint Martin and a 0-3 defeat to Aruba. Across their last five matches, Barbados have scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Bermuda arrive on the back of four straight losses. Their last match ended in a 5-2 defeat to Saint Lucia in the Nations League, and they also lost 2-1 to Guadeloupe in their previous group game. Their only point in the last five came from a 2-2 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualification back in November 2025. Bermuda have conceded 13 goals across their last five fixtures while scoring just six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in July 2021, when Bermuda beat Barbados 8-1 in CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in a friendly in March 2018. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Bermuda hold the edge with three wins to Barbados's one, with one draw, and the 2021 result stands as the most lopsided outcome between the sides.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 D W 2 Guadeloupe GOU 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 D W 3 Saint Lucia LCA 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 W L 4 Bermuda BMU 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Barbados lead Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League, meaning a positive result here would strengthen their grip on top spot and keep them on course for promotion. Bermuda are bottom of the group and need a win to give themselves any realistic chance of climbing out of the relegation places before the group stage concludes.