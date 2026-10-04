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UEFA Nations League D
team-logoAzerbaijan
Neftci Arena
team-logoLithuania
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Azerbaijan vs Lithuania: Worldwide UEFA Nations League D broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Azerbaijan
Lithuania
UEFA Nations League D

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

The table below lists official primary broadcasters carrying UEFA international match coverage (such as Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League) sorted from the most populated country to the least populated, with one main broadcaster per country and links to their homepages where available.

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

CCTV (China Central Television)

cctv.com

United States

Fox Sports / fuboTV

foxsports.com

Indonesia

RCTI / Vision+

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport (DStv)

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+ / ESPN Brasil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.com

Mexico

Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

United Kingdom

Viaplay / Sky Sports

skysports.com

France

L'Équipe

lequipe.fr

South Korea

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.co.kr

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com/es-ES

Argentina

Disney+ South America

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

Poland

Polsat Sport / TVP Sport

polsatsport.pl

Saudi Arabia

TOD (beIN)

tod.tv

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

cbcsport.az

Lithuania

TV3 Sport Lithuania

tv3.lt

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 4
Neftci Arena

Today's game between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan vs Lithuania Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Abbasov

Azerbaijan are managed by Aykhan Abbasov, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lithuania head into the fixture under Edgaras Jankauskas, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

AZE

AZE - Form

MAL
L0-2
SMR
W2-1
TAD
W1-0
LTU
D1-1
LIE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LTU

LTU - Form

LVA
W1-1
EST
L1-0
LIE
W0-2
AZE
D1-1
AND
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Azerbaijan come into this match with a mixed recent run, winning two and drawing two of their last five while suffering one defeat. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Liechtenstein in the Nations League, which followed a 1-1 draw with Lithuania in their previous group fixture. A 1-0 win over Tajikistan in a friendly and a 2-1 victory against San Marino also feature in that run, though a 0-2 loss to Malta stands as the low point. Across those five matches, Abbasov's side scored six goals and conceded four.

Lithuania arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Andorra in a friendly, and they also drew 1-1 with Azerbaijan in the Nations League. A 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein and a friendly victory over Latvia round out a run that shows the Rinktinė scoring freely, though a 1-0 defeat to Estonia serves as a reminder they are not without vulnerability. Lithuania scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AzerbaijanDrawLithuania
0
2
1
UEFA Nations League D
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
1
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
1
FT
Friendlies
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
0
FT
Friendlies
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
1
Azerbaijan badge
Azerbaijan
AZE
0
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Nations League on 27 September 2026, when Lithuania and Azerbaijan shared a 1-1 draw. Before that, the two nations met in a March 2019 friendly that ended goalless, while Lithuania claimed a 1-0 win in a 2008 friendly on home soil. Across the three recorded meetings, Lithuania hold one win to Azerbaijan's none, with two draws separating them.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LithuaniaLithuaniaLTU
211031+24
D
W
2
AzerbaijanAzerbaijanAZE
20201102
D
D
3
LiechtensteinLiechtensteinLIE
201102-21
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Lithuania currently sit first and Azerbaijan second, making this a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

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