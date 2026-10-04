International Coverage

The table below lists official primary broadcasters carrying UEFA international match coverage (such as Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League) sorted from the most populated country to the least populated, with one main broadcaster per country and links to their homepages where available.

Country Official Broadcaster Official Homepage India Sony LIV sonyliv.com China CCTV (China Central Television) cctv.com United States Fox Sports / fuboTV foxsports.com Indonesia RCTI / Vision+ visionplus.id Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com Nigeria SuperSport (DStv) supersport.com Brazil Disney+ / ESPN Brasil disneyplus.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com/ja-JP Philippines SPOTV NOW spotvnow.com Mexico Sky+ / Sky Sports Mexico sky.com.mx Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com/de-DE United Kingdom Viaplay / Sky Sports skysports.com France L'Équipe lequipe.fr South Korea SPOTV NOW spotvnow.co.kr Spain DAZN Spain dazn.com/es-ES Argentina Disney+ South America disneyplus.com Algeria beIN Sports MENA beinsports.com Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com/en-CA Poland Polsat Sport / TVP Sport polsatsport.pl Saudi Arabia TOD (beIN) tod.tv Australia Optus Sport sport.optus.com.au Azerbaijan CBC Sport cbcsport.az Lithuania TV3 Sport Lithuania tv3.lt

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Neftci Arena

Today's game between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan are managed by Aykhan Abbasov, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lithuania head into the fixture under Edgaras Jankauskas, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further squad news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Azerbaijan come into this match with a mixed recent run, winning two and drawing two of their last five while suffering one defeat. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Liechtenstein in the Nations League, which followed a 1-1 draw with Lithuania in their previous group fixture. A 1-0 win over Tajikistan in a friendly and a 2-1 victory against San Marino also feature in that run, though a 0-2 loss to Malta stands as the low point. Across those five matches, Abbasov's side scored six goals and conceded four.

Lithuania arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Andorra in a friendly, and they also drew 1-1 with Azerbaijan in the Nations League. A 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein and a friendly victory over Latvia round out a run that shows the Rinktinė scoring freely, though a 1-0 defeat to Estonia serves as a reminder they are not without vulnerability. Lithuania scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Nations League on 27 September 2026, when Lithuania and Azerbaijan shared a 1-1 draw. Before that, the two nations met in a March 2019 friendly that ended goalless, while Lithuania claimed a 1-0 win in a 2008 friendly on home soil. Across the three recorded meetings, Lithuania hold one win to Azerbaijan's none, with two draws separating them.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 D W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 3 Liechtenstein LIE 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Lithuania currently sit first and Azerbaijan second, making this a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.