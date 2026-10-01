How to watch Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium

Today's game between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Liechtenstein today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan are managed by Aykhan Abbasov, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Liechtenstein are led by Konrad Funfstuck. Probable lineup and squad news for the away side have not yet been confirmed, and updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Azerbaijan have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw, picking up a 1-1 result against Lithuania in their most recent outing. Before that, they beat Tajikistan 1-0 in a friendly and claimed a 2-1 win over San Marino, though a 0-2 defeat to Malta earlier in the window was a low point. Across those five matches, Azerbaijan scored six goals and conceded five.

Liechtenstein have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Malta, and they also lost 2-0 to Lithuania in the Nations League. Earlier results included defeats to Cyprus, Andorra, and Aruba, with Liechtenstein conceding four in that last fixture. Across the five games, they scored just two goals while conceding ten, a record that reflects the scale of the challenge Funfstuck faces.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met three times on record, with the most recent encounter a 1-0 win for Azerbaijan in a February 2013 friendly in Baku. Before that, Azerbaijan won 2-0 away at Liechtenstein in a 2009 World Cup qualifier, while a 2008 qualifier between the same sides ended goalless in Baku. Azerbaijan hold the stronger record across the series, with two wins and one draw, and Liechtenstein have yet to record a victory in the fixture.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 D W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Liechtenstein LIE 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Azerbaijan occupy second place and Liechtenstein sit third, meaning this fixture pits a side chasing the group leaders against one looking to avoid the bottom of the table.