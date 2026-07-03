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World Cup
team-logoAustralia
Dallas Stadium
team-logoEgypt
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Australia vs Egypt: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Australia vs Egypt
Australia
Egypt
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Australia vs Egypt with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Australia and Egypt will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 19:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Egypt today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Australia vs Egypt Probable lineups

5-4-1
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
Formation
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
4-2-3-1
18P. Beach25L. Herrington5J. Bos19H. Souttar16A. Behich3A. Circati20C. Volpato22J. Irvine13A. O'Neill8C. Metcalfe17N. Irankunda23M. Shobeir15K. Hafez2Y. Ibrahim3M. Hany14H. Fathi10M. Salah11M. Ziko19M. Ateya8E. Ashour21M. Saber22O. Marmoush
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
5-4-1
Australia

Starting XI

Egypt

Manager

  • T. Popovic
  • H. Hassan

Injuries and Suspensions

Tony Popovic names a projected XI of Patrick Beach; Lucas Herrington, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati; Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe; Nestory Irankunda. Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie are both ruled out of the tournament through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the Socceroos.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has a projected XI of Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir; Karim Hafez, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi; Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Saber; Marwan Ateya, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush. Mohanad Lasheen is suspended, while no injuries are officially confirmed. Salah's involvement, however, remains uncertain after the hamstring strain he suffered against Iran — updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

AUS

AUS - Form

MEX
L1-0
SUI
D1-1
TUR
W2-0
USA
L2-0
PAR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EGY

EGY - Form

RUS
W1-0
BRA
L2-1
BEL
D1-1
NZL
W1-3
IRN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Australia have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on June 26, which confirmed their place in the knockout rounds as Group D runners-up. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States. The Socceroos' only win across the five-match run came in their tournament opener — a 2-0 victory over Türkiye on June 14. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 1-0 loss to Mexico, leaving them with four goals scored and four conceded across the five games.

Egypt have also won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Iran on June 27 — the match in which Salah picked up his hamstring injury. Prior to that, they beat New Zealand 3-1 on June 22 and drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener. Friendly defeats to Brazil (2-1) and a win over Russia (1-0) complete the run. The Pharaohs scored five goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

AUS

Last match

EGY

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

The two sides have met just once in the available data. That fixture took place on November 17, 2010 — a friendly in which Egypt beat Australia 3-0. No other meetings between the two nations are recorded.

Standings

Australia finished second in Group D, while Egypt ended their group stage campaign in second place in Group G.

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