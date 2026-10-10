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Bundesliga
team-logoAugsburg
WWK Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

ZEE5

ZEE5

Albania

Tring Sport 2

Tring

Algeria

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN

DAZN Austria

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Startimes World Football

StarTimes

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Sky Sport Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Iran

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Israel

Sport 3

Sport 1 / Sport 3

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Philippines

beIN Sports Connect Philippines

beIN Sports Asia

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United States

Peacock

Peacock

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
WWK Arena

Today's game between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
F. DahmenF. DahmenJ. GouweleeuwJ. GouweleeuwC. BrackelmannC. BrackelmannC. MatsimaC. MatsimaF. RiederF. RiederH. MassengoH. MassengoM. WolfM. WolfR. FellhauerR. FellhauerA. Claude-MauriceA. Claude-MauriceH. BehrensH. BehrensM. GregoritschM. GregoritschM. NeuerM. NeuerD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahA. DaviesA. DaviesL. DiazL. DiazA. PavlovicA. PavlovicM. OliseM. OliseJ. KimmichJ. KimmichL. KarlL. KarlH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
3-4-2-1
Augsburg

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • M. Baum
  • V. Kompany

Augsburg head into the match with a lengthy injury list. Steve Mouniè, Faik Sakar, Sima Suso, Tim Breithaupt, Calvin Brackelmann, Anton Kade, Juma Bah, Noahkai Banks, and Uchenna Ogundu are all unavailable for Manuel Baum. No suspensions are in place. Finn Dahmen is projected to start in goal, with a back four of Chrislain Matsima, Yannik Keitel, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, and Fabian Rieder ahead of him.

Bayern travel without Tarek Buchmann and Jamal Musiala through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Kompany is expected to line up with Manuel Neuer in goal, a back four of Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies, a midfield of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof, and Joshua Kimmich, and a front three of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane.

Form

FCA

FCA - Form

S04
W3-0
SGE
W1-4
B04
D2-2
SVW
L3-2
BSC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FCB

FCB - Form

OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Augsburg have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 friendly draw with Hertha Berlin, while their last competitive result was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. They did beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in that run, which stands as their most convincing result. Across the five matches, Augsburg scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record showing inconsistency.

Bayern have won four and drawn one of their last five, with the only dropped points coming in a goalless Bundesliga draw against Schalke 04. Since then, they have been relentless, winning 7-0 against Union Berlin and 5-0 against Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. They scored 13 goals in those five matches and kept two consecutive clean sheets going into the weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AugsburgDrawBayern Munich
1
0
4
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
2
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
0
FT
Bundesliga
Augsburg badge
Augsburg
FCA
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
7Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Augsburg beat Bayern 2-1 in Munich in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won four times to Augsburg's one, with Bayern scoring 11 goals and conceding seven across those encounters. Bayern won 3-0 in Munich in November 2024 and 3-1 in Augsburg the following April.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
5410114+713
D
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
5221101008
D
W
D
W
L
5
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
7
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
8
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit fourth while Bayern Munich are second, with both clubs inside the top four as the season enters its early stages.

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