International Coverage

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

Today's game between Augsburg and Bayern Munich will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 14:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Augsburg head into the match with a lengthy injury list. Steve Mouniè, Faik Sakar, Sima Suso, Tim Breithaupt, Calvin Brackelmann, Anton Kade, Juma Bah, Noahkai Banks, and Uchenna Ogundu are all unavailable for Manuel Baum. No suspensions are in place. Finn Dahmen is projected to start in goal, with a back four of Chrislain Matsima, Yannik Keitel, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, and Fabian Rieder ahead of him.

Bayern travel without Tarek Buchmann and Jamal Musiala through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Kompany is expected to line up with Manuel Neuer in goal, a back four of Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies, a midfield of Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof, and Joshua Kimmich, and a front three of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane.

Form

Augsburg have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 friendly draw with Hertha Berlin, while their last competitive result was a 3-2 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen. They did beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in that run, which stands as their most convincing result. Across the five matches, Augsburg scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record showing inconsistency.

Bayern have won four and drawn one of their last five, with the only dropped points coming in a goalless Bundesliga draw against Schalke 04. Since then, they have been relentless, winning 7-0 against Union Berlin and 5-0 against Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. They scored 13 goals in those five matches and kept two consecutive clean sheets going into the weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Augsburg beat Bayern 2-1 in Munich in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won four times to Augsburg's one, with Bayern scoring 11 goals and conceding seven across those encounters. Bayern won 3-0 in Munich in November 2024 and 3-1 in Augsburg the following April.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit fourth while Bayern Munich are second, with both clubs inside the top four as the season enters its early stages.