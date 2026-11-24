How to watch Atletico MG vs Corinthians with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 25 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Atletico MG host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that pits a side with European-style ambitions against one still looking over its shoulder.

Eduardo Dominguez's team arrive in a flat patch. Their last Serie A outing was a goalless draw at Mirassol, and before that they went down 1-0 at Botafogo RJ.

The bigger blow came in their most recent match, when Atletico MG lost 2-0 to Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana final. Dominguez now has to lift a group that has not won in its last five games.

Corinthians come in with far better momentum. Clarence Seedorf's side thrashed Botafogo RJ 4-0 in their last league match, a result that eased some of the pressure on a team that had been sliding towards the bottom end of the table.

That win was badly needed after a run that included a 3-2 loss to Vasco da Gama. Corinthians have also kept three clean sheets in their last five, a useful platform for a trip away from home.

Atletico MG still sit well above their opponents in the standings, but the recent results suggest the gap is smaller than the table shows.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game, including kick-off time details, team news and the numbers behind it.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Atletico MG vs Corinthians is not currently available. This page will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

Team news & squads