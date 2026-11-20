How to watch Atletico MG vs Boca Juniors with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Copa Sudamericana - Final 21 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Atletico Mineiro face Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana, with Eduardo Dominguez's side desperate to arrest a run of poor form as the Argentine giants arrive in Belo Horizonte carrying serious momentum.

Atletico MG head into this fixture in difficult shape. They have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions and have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, with their domestic campaign adding further strain on a stretched squad.

Boca Juniors, by contrast, arrive in commanding form. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side have won all five of their last five matches, including victories over River Plate and Independiente in the Liga Profesional, and they claimed a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Vasco da Gama to set up this tie.

Atletico MG currently sit top of Group B in the Copa Sudamericana standings, so there is still something to play for from the home side's perspective. But their form makes this a far more precarious position than their table placement suggests.

Boca arrive as the side in form. Four clean sheets in their last five outings tells its own story about their defensive solidity under Arruabarrena.

For Atletico MG, a positive result would go some way to steadying nerves both in this competition and in the wider context of a difficult run. The pressure is firmly on the home side to deliver.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Boca Juniors, including live stream options and kick-off time.

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