How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Remo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 22 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Athletico Paranaense host Remo in a Serie A fixture with contrasting motivations on either side. Fifth-placed Athletico welcome a Remo side sitting 19th, deep in the relegation zone, and desperate for points.

Odair Hellmann's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Four defeats from their last five Serie A matches have dented their top-four ambitions, and they will be looking to bounce back on home soil.

Remo arrive in better form than their league position suggests. Thiago Carpini's side beat already-relegated Chapecoense AF 2-0 in their most recent outing, a result that offered some relief after a 6-1 thrashing by Palmeiras the week before.

The visitors remain in serious danger. Sitting 19th, Remo need results to go their way in this final stretch of the campaign, and a win at Athletico would represent a significant boost to their survival hopes.

This is a fixture with clear stakes at the bottom of the table. Read on for full details on how to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Remo live.

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