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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoFulham
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Watch Aston Villa vs. Fulham live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Aston Villa vs Fulham
Aston Villa
Fulham
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Premier League ROA / DStv Now

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada / DAZN Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1 / SuperSport Premier League ROA

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA / Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot / Canal+ Live 6 / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League / WOW / Sky Go

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1 / JioHotstar

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria / DStv Now

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

United States

NBCSN / Peacock / fuboTV

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Villa Park

Aston Villa host Fulham at Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to respond after a midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Bournemouth.

Villa arrive in strong domestic form. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend — sealed by a Nicolas Jackson double — announced them as genuine title contenders, and their Champions League campaign has been equally impressive with a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce among their recent results.

Jackson's form has drawn widespread attention since his summer move from Chelsea. The Senegalese forward has scored in three consecutive outings and looks increasingly at home under a manager he knows well from their time together at Villarreal.

Fulham arrive at Villa Park sitting in the bottom half of the table, though Alvaro Arbeloa's side have shown signs of life in recent weeks. Back-to-back Premier League wins, including a 1-0 victory at Coventry City, have given the Cottagers momentum heading into this trip to Birmingham.

The Cottagers also suffered a Carabao Cup exit in midweek, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, so both sides arrive here having been knocked out of the cup on the same evening.

Fulham will need a strong defensive display to contain a Villa attack that has scored 13 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. Arbeloa's side conceded ten in their own last five, making this a stern test on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiI. MaatsenI. MaatsenP. TorresP. TorresM. CashM. CashV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. BuendiaJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiN. JacksonN. JacksonB. LenoB. LenoT. CastagneT. CastagneD. AffengruberD. AffengruberC. BasseyC. BasseyA. RobinsonA. RobinsonJ. KingJ. KingS. BergeS. BergeS. CharlesS. CharlesO. BobbO. BobbA. IwobiA. IwobiG. GarciaG. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • A. Arbeloa
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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