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How to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Villa Park

Aston Villa host Fulham at Villa Park in the Premier League, with Unai Emery's side looking to respond after a midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Bournemouth.

Villa arrive in strong domestic form. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend — sealed by a Nicolas Jackson double — announced them as genuine title contenders, and their Champions League campaign has been equally impressive with a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce among their recent results.

Jackson's form has drawn widespread attention since his summer move from Chelsea. The Senegalese forward has scored in three consecutive outings and looks increasingly at home under a manager he knows well from their time together at Villarreal.

Fulham arrive at Villa Park sitting in the bottom half of the table, though Alvaro Arbeloa's side have shown signs of life in recent weeks. Back-to-back Premier League wins, including a 1-0 victory at Coventry City, have given the Cottagers momentum heading into this trip to Birmingham.

The Cottagers also suffered a Carabao Cup exit in midweek, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, so both sides arrive here having been knocked out of the cup on the same evening.

Fulham will need a strong defensive display to contain a Villa attack that has scored 13 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. Arbeloa's side conceded ten in their own last five, making this a stern test on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Fulham live.

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