How to watch Aruba vs Martinique with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Final 12 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Aruba and Martinique meet in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture with both sides in contrasting positions heading into the match.

Aruba have been competitive in their group, picking up three wins from their last four Nations League outings. Their recent form has been built on tight margins, with several close scorelines reflecting a side that fights for results rather than dominates.

Martinique arrive having shown they can mix it with stronger opposition in League C Group 2. A win over Honduras and a draw against El Salvador demonstrate their quality, though back-to-back defeats earlier in the campaign show inconsistency remains a concern.

Aruba sit second in CONCACAF Nations League C Group 2, while Martinique are fifth in A Group 2, meaning the two sides come from different pools for this fixture.

For Aruba, a home setting provides an opportunity to build on their Nations League momentum. Martinique will look to translate their best performances into a positive result on the road.

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