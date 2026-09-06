How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into this match without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both of whom are listed as injured. Arteta has no suspensions to contend with, and his projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back line of Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White. Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Declan Rice are named in midfield, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz leading the attack. The absence of Saliba in particular is a notable blow given the Frenchman's importance to Arsenal's defensive structure.

Chelsea are without Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo through injury, with no suspensions listed for Xabi Alonso's squad. The projected XI shows Emiliano Martinez starting in goal behind a defence of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, and Malo Gusto. Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer supporting striker Joao Pedro. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, though the sample includes two pre-season friendlies. In competitive action, they beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield, then opened the Premier League with a 3-0 home win over Coventry City before winning 1-0 away at Aston Villa. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four, with their two friendly results against Como and Borussia Dortmund included in that tally.

Chelsea's last five matches produced four wins and one draw. Their only dropped points came in a 3-3 friendly against Johor Darul Ta'zim before the season began. Since then, Alonso's side have won every competitive fixture, including a 3-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad, a 2-3 away win at Fulham, a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton, and a 4-3 win at Brighton. Chelsea have scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded seven, showing attacking potency alongside defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 1 March 2026 in the Premier League, when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. That result followed two Carabao Cup encounters in January and February of the same year, with Arsenal winning both: 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and 1-0 at home. Across the last five meetings, Arsenal have won four and drawn one, with Chelsea yet to record a victory in that run. The solitary draw came in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on 30 November 2025, which finished 1-1.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal currently sit second while Chelsea are fourth.