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How to watch Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19 with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Youth League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 08:00

Today's game between Arsenal U19 and Lille U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 13:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal U19 have no confirmed team news available at this stage, with coach, probable lineup, injury, and suspension information yet to be released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lille U19 are similarly without confirmed squad details ahead of the fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup information is expected to follow in due course.

Form

Arsenal U19 have won two and lost three of their last five UEFA Youth League matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding 10 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over SSC Napoli U19, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Bayern Munich U19 4-2, though they also suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to Slavia Prague U19. The form is uneven, with big wins and heavy defeats sitting side by side.

Lille U19 have drawn four and lost one of their last five UEFA Youth League games, going without a win across the entire stretch. Their most recent match ended goalless against Real Betis U19, continuing a pattern of tight, low-scoring results. Their only defeat in this run came against Inter U19, a 3-1 loss. Lille have conceded just six goals across five matches, reflecting a defensively solid but attack-limited side.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Arsenal U19 and Lille U19. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Youth League.

Standings

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Arsenal U19 sit 10th while Lille U19 are placed 22nd. Both sides are outside the automatic qualification positions, giving this match added urgency for each team's hopes of advancing in the competition.