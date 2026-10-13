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UEFA Youth League
team-logoArsenal U19
team-logoLille U19
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Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19: Worldwide UEFA Youth League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19
Arsenal U19
Lille U19
UEFA Youth League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

Ireland

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United Kingdom

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How to watch Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19 with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Arsenal U19 and Lille U19 will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 13:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal U19 vs Lille U19 today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal U19 have no confirmed team news available at this stage, with coach, probable lineup, injury, and suspension information yet to be released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lille U19 are similarly without confirmed squad details ahead of the fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup information is expected to follow in due course.

Form

ARU

ARU - Form

AMA
L3-4
SLP
L5-1
BNM
W4-2
CBR
L2-1
NAP
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
LIL

LIL - Form

JUU
D0-0
BOL
D2-2
GRA
D1-1
INT
L3-1
BET
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal U19 have won two and lost three of their last five UEFA Youth League matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding 10 across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win over SSC Napoli U19, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Bayern Munich U19 4-2, though they also suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to Slavia Prague U19. The form is uneven, with big wins and heavy defeats sitting side by side.

Lille U19 have drawn four and lost one of their last five UEFA Youth League games, going without a win across the entire stretch. Their most recent match ended goalless against Real Betis U19, continuing a pattern of tight, low-scoring results. Their only defeat in this run came against Inter U19, a 3-1 loss. Lille have conceded just six goals across five matches, reflecting a defensively solid but attack-limited side.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Arsenal U19 and Lille U19. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two sides in the UEFA Youth League.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Slavia Prague U19Slavia Prague U19SLP
220051+46
W
W
2
Lille U19Lille U19LIL
211031+24
W
D
3
PSV Eindhoven U19PSV Eindhoven U19PSV
211021+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint Germain U19Paris Saint Germain U19PSG
110061+53
W
5
Manchester United U19Manchester United U19MUN
110050+53
W
6
VfB Stuttgart U19VfB Stuttgart U19VFB
110050+53
W
7
Bayern Munich U19Bayern Munich U19BNM
210163+33
L
W
8
Real Madrid U19Real Madrid U19RLM
110030+33
W
9
Roma U19Roma U19RMA
110042+23
W
10
FC Porto U19FC Porto U19POR
110031+23
W
11
Club Brugge U19Club Brugge U19CBR
210154+13
L
W
12
Villarreal U19Villarreal U19VIL
110032+13
W
13
Feyenoord U19Feyenoord U19FEY
110021+13
W
14
Lens U19Lens U19LEN
21014403
W
L
15
Barcelona U19Barcelona U19BAU
21012203
W
L
16
Arsenal U19Arsenal U19ARU
210134-13
L
W
17
Inter U19Inter U19INT
210113-23
W
L
18
Viking U19Viking U19VIK
210125-33
W
L
19
RB Leipzig U19RB Leipzig U19RBL
20202202
D
D
20
Atletico Madrid U19Atletico Madrid U19AMA
10102201
D
21
Liverpool U19Liverpool U19LIU
10102201
D
22
Como U19Como U19COM
10101101
D
23
AEK Athens U19AEK Athens U19AEK
10100001
D
24
LASK U19LASK U19LAS
10100001
D
25
Real Betis U19Real Betis U19BET
10100001
D
26
Sporting CP U19Sporting CP U19SPU
201145-11
L
D
27
Galatasaray U19Galatasaray U19GLT
201123-11
L
D
28
Borussia Dortmund U19Borussia Dortmund U19BVB
100123-10
L
29
SSC Napoli U19SSC Napoli U19NAP
100112-10
L
30
Shakhtar Donetsk U19Shakhtar Donetsk U19SHA
100101-10
L
31
Aston Villa U19Aston Villa U19
100135-20
L
32
Fenerbahce U19Fenerbahce U19
100124-20
L
33
Manchester City U19Manchester City U19MCU
100113-20
L
34
Bodoe/Glimt U19Bodoe/Glimt U19BOD
100116-50
L
35
Slovan Bratislava U19Slovan Bratislava U19SLO
100116-50
L
36
Sabah FK U19Sabah FK U19SAB
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the UEFA Youth League Champions League Path, Arsenal U19 sit 10th while Lille U19 are placed 22nd. Both sides are outside the automatic qualification positions, giving this match added urgency for each team's hopes of advancing in the competition.

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