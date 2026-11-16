How to watch Argentina vs Costa Rica with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Friendlies - Game Week 1 17 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Argentina return to action on Tuesday in Cordoba, hosting Costa Rica in an international friendly as Lionel Scaloni's side look to respond after a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in Buenos Aires on Friday.

The loss to Diego Forlan's side marked Argentina's first competitive outing since Lionel Messi retired from international football in October, ending a 21-year career that produced 126 goals in 208 caps. A sparse crowd at La Bombonera underscored the scale of the transition now facing Scaloni and his squad.

Scaloni, who signed a new contract through 2030 earlier this week, was measured in his post-match assessment after Uruguay struck twice from set pieces inside six second-half minutes. He has since confirmed he will rotate the squad for Tuesday's fixture and expects some of the young players who featured against Uruguay to keep their places.

Costa Rica arrive having lost 2-0 to Ecuador in their most recent outing, a result that followed mixed CONCACAF Nations League form. They have won just two of their last five matches and will look to cause an upset against a host nation still finding its footing without its all-time great.

The head-to-head record heavily favours Argentina, who beat Costa Rica 3-1 in a friendly in March 2024. Scaloni's side have won all four of their previous meetings in the dataset, scoring 12 goals in the process.

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