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Friendlies
team-logoArgentina
team-logoBolivia
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Argentina vs Bolivia: Worldwide Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Argentina vs Bolivia
Argentina
Bolivia
Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coveragel-e-e-e



Country

Broadcaster

Website / Homepage

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Bangladesh

ZEE5

zee5.com

United States

fuboTV

fubo.tv

Brazil

SporTV

globoplay.globo.com/sportv

Russia

Match TV

matchtv.ru

Mexico

ViX

vix.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Nepal

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

Afghanistan

ZEE5

zee5.com

Spain

Movistar Plus+

movistarplus.es

Sri Lanka

ZEE5

zee5.com

Guatemala

ViX

vix.com

Bolivia

Unitel

unitel.bo

Dominican Republic

ViX

vix.com

Honduras

ViX

vix.com

Italy

Sky Sport

sport.sky.it

Nicaragua

ViX

vix.com

El Salvador

ViX

vix.com

Costa Rica

ViX

vix.com

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Panama

ViX

vix.com

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

Bhutan

ZEE5

zee5.com

Maldives

ZEE5

zee5.com

San Marino

Sky Sport

sport.sky.it

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between Argentina and Bolivia will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 00:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Bolivia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no official injury or suspension information has been provided for Argentina ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Bolivia, no team news has been confirmed either. Full squad and availability details will be added as they emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

ARG

ARG - Form

CPV
W3-2
EGY
W3-2
SUI
W3-1
ENG
W1-2
ESP
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOL

BOL - Form

SUR
W2-1
IRQ
L2-1
SCO
L0-4
ALG
L0-4
PAR
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Argentina arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, their only defeat coming against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. That run included a 1-2 victory over England in the semi-final and earlier wins against Switzerland, Egypt, and Cabo Verde, with Scaloni's side scoring ten goals and conceding six across those five games.

Bolivia's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five matches, including a 0-4 defeat to Algeria and a 0-4 loss to Scotland in friendly fixtures earlier this year. Their only win in that stretch came against Suriname in World Cup qualification. They were beaten 0-2 by Paraguay in their most recent outing.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArgentinaDrawBolivia
5
0
0
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
6
Bolivia badge
Bolivia
BOL
0
FT
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Bolivia badge
Bolivia
BOL
0
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
3
FT
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
3
Bolivia badge
Bolivia
BOL
0
FT
Copa America
Bolivia badge
Bolivia
BOL
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
4
FT
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Bolivia badge
Bolivia
BOL
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
FT
18Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored2/5

Argentina have been thoroughly dominant in recent meetings with Bolivia. The most recent encounter ended in a 6-0 win for Argentina in World Cup qualification in October 2024, continuing a pattern of heavy defeats for the Bolivians. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Argentina have won all five, scoring 18 goals and conceding just four, including a 4-1 Copa America victory and back-to-back 3-0 wins in qualification.

Standings

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