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How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 30 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Argentina and Bolivia will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Bolivia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no official injury or suspension information has been provided for Argentina ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Bolivia, no team news has been confirmed either. Full squad and availability details will be added as they emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Argentina arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, their only defeat coming against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. That run included a 1-2 victory over England in the semi-final and earlier wins against Switzerland, Egypt, and Cabo Verde, with Scaloni's side scoring ten goals and conceding six across those five games.

Bolivia's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have lost four of their last five matches, including a 0-4 defeat to Algeria and a 0-4 loss to Scotland in friendly fixtures earlier this year. Their only win in that stretch came against Suriname in World Cup qualification. They were beaten 0-2 by Paraguay in their most recent outing.

Head-to-Head Record

Argentina have been thoroughly dominant in recent meetings with Bolivia. The most recent encounter ended in a 6-0 win for Argentina in World Cup qualification in October 2024, continuing a pattern of heavy defeats for the Bolivians. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Argentina have won all five, scoring 18 goals and conceding just four, including a 4-1 Copa America victory and back-to-back 3-0 wins in qualification.