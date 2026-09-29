How to watch Anguilla vs Aruba with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 29 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Anguilla and Aruba will kick off at 30 Sept 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anguilla vs Aruba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Anguilla ahead of this fixture. Updates on their squad selection and any injury concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Aruba have also not released official squad information at this stage. Details on their probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be confirmed in due course.

Form

Anguilla have won just one of their last five matches, recording a single victory against Bahamas. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to Antigua and Barbuda in the Nations League, and they also lost 1-0 to Dominica in a friendly in September. Across their last five games, Anguilla have conceded 14 goals and scored three.

Aruba have been considerably more consistent, winning three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in the Nations League, and they also recorded a 4-1 victory over Liechtenstein in March. In their five-match run, they have scored 12 goals, though a 4-0 defeat to Curacao in June stands as a reminder of the gap that can exist at this level.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Anguilla and Aruba. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between these two sides in the current dataset.

Standings

C Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Antigua and Barbuda ATG 2 1 0 1 5 1 +4 3 W L 2 Aruba ABW 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Anguilla AIA 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Anguilla currently sit third while Aruba are second. A win for either side would have a direct impact on the group standings with the competition still in its early stages.