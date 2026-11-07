How to watch Angers vs Nice with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers and Nice meet at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real significance for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Angers sit 15th in the standings and arrive in poor form, having lost three of their last five league matches. A 2-0 defeat to Lyon last weekend was their most recent outing, and they have shipped 13 goals across their last five games — a run that has exposed real defensive fragility.

Nice, placed eighth, come into this in a sharply contrasting mood. Olivier Pantaloni's side have won four of their last five Ligue 1 matches, including a 5-2 victory over Rennes and a 2-1 win at Brest. They have looked a different team in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors. Nice won the last meeting between these sides 2-0 at this same ground in March 2026, and they have won three of the last five encounters in Ligue 1.

For Angers, coach Stephane Gilli needs a response. His side have scored just three goals in their last five outings and will need to improve significantly to take anything from this match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Angers vs Nice, including kick-off time, live stream options, team news, and form.

Team news & squads