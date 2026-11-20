How to watch Anderlecht vs OH Leuven with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States DAZN United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo New Zealand DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Lotto Park

Anderlecht host OH Leuven at Lotto Park in a Belgian First Division A fixture, with the home side looking to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Vitor Bruno's Anderlecht arrive in decent shape after a run that includes wins over Salzburg in the Europa League and Westerlo in the league, though a heavy 4-0 defeat to Gent remains fresh in the memory.

OH Leuven come into this match sitting tenth in the standings, but they carry genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins over KV Mechelen and St. Truiden have lifted the mood around the away side heading into this Brussels trip.

Anderlecht hold a clear edge in recent meetings between these clubs, and the Lotto Park crowd will expect the home side to press that advantage from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this First Division A clash, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

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