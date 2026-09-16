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Europa League
team-logoAnderlecht
Lotto Park
team-logoLyon
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Anderlecht vs Lyon: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Anderlecht vs Lyon
Anderlecht
Lyon
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Europa League - Game Week 1
Lotto Park

Today's game between Anderlecht and Lyon will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht vs Lyon Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Bruno

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca is similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Belgium. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

AND

AND - Form

KAL
W3-0
GIL
L3-0
KOR
W1-0
GNK
D0-0
MEC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5
OL

OL - Form

TFC
W0-2
FB
L1-2
LEH
D1-1
AJA
W3-1
PAR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Anderlecht have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at KV Mechelen on September 11, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory over Kairat Almaty in Europa League qualification. The one blemish was a 3-0 home loss to Union St. Gilloise on August 30. Across those five games, Anderlecht scored five goals and conceded four.

Lyon's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Paulo Fonseca's side beat Auxerre 3-1 on September 4 and won 2-0 at Toulouse in August, but dropped points in back-to-back draws and suffered that qualifying exit to Fenerbahce. Lyon scored seven goals in those five fixtures and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AnderlechtDrawLyon
2
0
3
Club Friendlies
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
Champions League Qualification
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
FT
Champions League Qualification
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
5
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
1
FT
Champions League
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
8Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on July 16, 2022, when Lyon won 3-2 at Lotto Park, though a second fixture played the same day ended 3-0 to Anderlecht. In competitive action, the sides last met in the 2009 Champions League qualification round, where Lyon won 3-1 in Anderlecht and 5-1 at home. Across the five recorded meetings, Lyon hold the superior record, with Anderlecht claiming one win in a 2003 Champions League group stage match.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Anderlecht and Lyon are level at the top of the Europa League table ahead of this fixture, according to the current standings.

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