How to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Lotto Park

Today's game between Anderlecht and Lyon will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca is similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Belgium. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Anderlecht have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at KV Mechelen on September 11, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory over Kairat Almaty in Europa League qualification. The one blemish was a 3-0 home loss to Union St. Gilloise on August 30. Across those five games, Anderlecht scored five goals and conceded four.

Lyon's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Paulo Fonseca's side beat Auxerre 3-1 on September 4 and won 2-0 at Toulouse in August, but dropped points in back-to-back draws and suffered that qualifying exit to Fenerbahce. Lyon scored seven goals in those five fixtures and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on July 16, 2022, when Lyon won 3-2 at Lotto Park, though a second fixture played the same day ended 3-0 to Anderlecht. In competitive action, the sides last met in the 2009 Champions League qualification round, where Lyon won 3-1 in Anderlecht and 5-1 at home. Across the five recorded meetings, Lyon hold the superior record, with Anderlecht claiming one win in a 2003 Champions League group stage match.

Standings

Both Anderlecht and Lyon are level at the top of the Europa League table ahead of this fixture, according to the current standings.