How to watch Amiens vs Caen with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 19 Nov 2026 - 14:45

Amiens host Caen in Ligue 3, with both clubs sitting in the upper reaches of the table and looking to press their case for promotion.

Amiens come into this fixture in solid shape. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 3-0 Coupe de France victory over Cambrai Amerique. They sit fifth in the Ligue 3 standings.

Caen arrive with a strong run of form behind them. They have won four of their last five games, including a 1-0 Ligue 3 win over Versailles and a 2-0 Coupe de France victory over ST Lo Manche. They are placed third in the division.

The two clubs know each other well. Their last five meetings all came in Ligue 2, so both sides have dropped a level since those encounters, adding a layer of competitive edge to proceedings.

Amiens have the home advantage and will look to close the gap on Caen in the table. A win for the visitors would consolidate their position in the promotion places.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to follow this Ligue 3 fixture.

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