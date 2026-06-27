International Coverage

How to watch Algeria vs Austria with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and Austria will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Algeria vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are set to anchor midfield, with Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza in support, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. The projected XI lines up with Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, and Kevin Danso, a midfield pairing of Nicolas Seiwald and Romano Schmid, with Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager in support, and Michael Gregoritsch as the central striker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan on June 23, with Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Prior to that, they lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, and drew 0-0 with Uruguay in March. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Austria have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on June 22, with Messi scoring twice in Dallas. Prior to that, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Tunisia 1-0 and the Republic of Korea 1-0, and recorded a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Algeria and Austria. This Matchday 3 fixture in Kansas City represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit second and Algeria third ahead of this decisive Matchday 3 fixture.