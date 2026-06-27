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World Cup
team-logoAlgeria
Kansas City Stadium
team-logoAustria
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Algeria vs Austria: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Algeria vs Austria
Algeria
Austria
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

SuperSport 3 Digitalb

DigitAlb

Algeria

ENTV

Public Establishment of Television

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Andorra

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Angola

ZAP

ZAP

Anguilla

Bluu

Link not available

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Link not available

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina

DSports

Armenia

Fast Sports 1

Fast Media

Aruba

NPO 3

NPO 3

Australia

SBS Viceland

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF eins

ORF

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

DIRECTV Caribbean

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Bangladesh

T Sports

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC Barbados

Belgium

VRT Canvas

VRT MAX

Belize

Nexgen

Link not available

Benin

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Bermuda

Bluu

Link not available

Bolivia

Tigo Sports Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 3

NPO

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1

Arena Sport

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Brazil

SporTV

Globoplay

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Link not available

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB GO

Bulgaria

BNT 3

Bulgarian National Television

Burkina Faso

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Burundi

StarTimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Cambodia

Mono 29

Mono29

Cameroon

DStv Now

DStv

Canada

TSN2

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

ZAP

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Link not available

Central African Republic

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Chad

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile

DSports

China

CCTV 5+ Sports Events

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports 2

ELTA TV

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia

DSports

Comoros

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Congo DR

StarTimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Costa Rica

FOX

Fox Sports

Croatia

HRT 2

HRT

Curaçao

NPO 3

NPO

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

TV Nova

Côte d'Ivoire

DStv Now

DStv

Denmark

DR 2

DR

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Dominica

Bluu

Link not available

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

DSports

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

El Salvador

Tigo Sports El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Eritrea

DStv Now

DStv

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

Go3 Estonia

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

Faroe Islands

DR 2

DR

Fiji

FBC Sports

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Finland

YLE TV2

Yle Areena

France

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Gabon

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Gambia

DStv Now

DStv

Georgia

Setanta Sports 2 Georgia

Setanta Sports

Germany

ZDF

ZDF Mediathek

Ghana

StarTimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Great Britain

BBC Two

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT 1

ERT FLIX

Greenland

dr.dk

DR

Grenada

Bluu

Link not available

Guatemala

Canal 13

Chapin TV

Guinea

StarTimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

ZAP

Guyana

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

DIRECTV Caribbean

Honduras

Tigo Sports Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports 4K

Now TV

Hungary

Duna World

Médiaklikk

Iceland

RUV 2

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI

TVRI

International

YouTube

YouTube

Iran

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Iraq

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTÉ Player

Israel

Sport 2

Sport 1 (Charlton)

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport TV

Kenya

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Korea Republic

KBSN Sports

KBS N

Kosovo

Arena 2 Premium

Arena Sport

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Laos

Mono 29

Mono29

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Go3 Latvia

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Lesotho

DStv Now

DStv

Liberia

DStv Now

DStv

Libya

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

SRF Play

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

Go3 Lithuania

Luxembourg

La Une

RTBF Auvio

Macau

TDM HD

TDM Macau

Macedonia

Arena 2 Premium

Arena Sport

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Malaysia

RTM klik

RTM Klik

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Mauritius

DStv Now

DStv

Mayotte

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX Mexico

ViX

Monaco

beIN Sports 1

beIN Sports France

Mongolia

MNB Sports

MNB

Montenegro

Arena 2 Premium

Arena Sport

Montserrat

Bluu

Link not available

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Mozambique

ZAP

ZAP

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

TV360

Namibia

DStv Now

DStv

Nepal

Himalaya TV

Himalaya TV

Netherlands

NPO 3

NPO Start

New Zealand

TVNZ+

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Niger

DStv Now

DStv

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Norway

NRK Sport

NRK TV

Oman

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Pakistan

PTV Sports

[suspicious link removed]

Palestine

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Panama

Tigo Sports Panama

Tigo Sports Panama

Paraguay

Unicanal

Unicanal

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru

DSports

Philippines

Pilipinas Live

Pilipinas Live

Poland

TVP Sport

TVP Sport

Portugal

Sport TV4

Sport TV

Puerto Rico

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports

Qatar

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Reunion

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Romania

Antena Play

AntenaPlay

Russia

matchtv.ru

Match TV

Rwanda

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Saint Helena

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

Link not available

Saint Lucia

Bluu

Link not available

Saint Martin

NPO 3

NPO Start

Samoa

FBC Sports

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

San Marino

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Senegal

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Serbia

Arena 2 Premium

Arena Sport

Seychelles

DStv Now

DStv

Sierra Leone

StarTimes Sports Life

StarTimes

Singapore

meWATCH

meWATCH

Slovakia

Šport

JOJ Play

Slovenia

Arena Sport 1 Premium

Arena Sport

Somalia

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

South Sudan

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka

Dialog TV

Dialog

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

Link not available

Sudan

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Suriname

STVS

STVS

Swaziland

DStv Now

DStv

Sweden

TV4 Play

TV4 Play

Switzerland

SRF zwei

SRF Play

Syria

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

ZAP

Tajikistan

Futbol TV

FTV Tajikistan

Tanzania

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Thailand

Mono 29

Mono29

Togo

New World Sport 1

New World TV

Tonga

FBC Sports

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

DIRECTV Caribbean

Tunisia

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Turkey

TRT Spor

TRT Spor

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

Link not available

Uganda

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Ukraine

Megogo

MEGOGO

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

DSports

USA

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

Zo'r TV

Vanuatu

FBC Sports

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

DSports

Vietnam

TV 360

TV360

Yemen

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Arabia

Zambia

Azam Sports 2 HD

[suspicious link removed]

Zimbabwe

DStv Now

DStv

How to watch Algeria vs Austria with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. J
Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Algeria and Austria will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Algeria vs Austria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Algeria vs Austria Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
Formation
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
23L. Zidane21R. Bensebaini17R. Belghali2A. Mandi15R. Ait Nouri19N. Bentaleb10F. Chaibi14H. Boudaoui7R. Mahrez22I. Maza9A. Gouiri1A. Schlager20K. Laimer5S. Posch8D. Alaba3K. Danso6N. Seiwald18R. Schmid24P. Wanner9M. Sabitzer4X. Schlager11M. Gregoritsch
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
Algeria

Starting XI

Austria

Manager

  • V. Petkovic
  • R. Rangnick

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are set to anchor midfield, with Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza in support, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. The projected XI lines up with Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, and Kevin Danso, a midfield pairing of Nicolas Seiwald and Romano Schmid, with Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager in support, and Michael Gregoritsch as the central striker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

ALG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

AUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan on June 23, with Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Prior to that, they lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, and drew 0-0 with Uruguay in March. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Austria have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on June 22, with Messi scoring twice in Dallas. Prior to that, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Tunisia 1-0 and the Republic of Korea 1-0, and recorded a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Algeria and Austria. This Matchday 3 fixture in Kansas City represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit second and Algeria third ahead of this decisive Matchday 3 fixture.

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