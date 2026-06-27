International Coverage
Country / Territory
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Albania
SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria
ENTV
American Samoa
FBC Sports
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Angola
ZAP
Anguilla
Bluu
Link not available
Antigua and Barbuda
Bluu
Link not available
Argentina
DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Armenia
Fast Sports 1
Aruba
NPO 3
Australia
SBS Viceland
Austria
ORF eins
Azerbaijan
CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Bahamas
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahrain
beIN SPORTS
Bangladesh
T Sports
Barbados
CBC TV 8
Belgium
VRT Canvas
Belize
Nexgen
Link not available
Benin
New World Sport 1
Bermuda
Bluu
Link not available
Bolivia
Tigo Sports Bolivia
Bonaire
NPO 3
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport 1
Botswana
DStv Now
Brazil
SporTV
British Virgin Islands
Bluu
Link not available
Brunei Darussalam
RTB Aneka
Bulgaria
BNT 3
Burkina Faso
New World Sport 1
Burundi
StarTimes Sports Life
Cambodia
Mono 29
Cameroon
DStv Now
Canada
TSN2
Cape Verde Islands
ZAP
Cayman Islands
Bluu
Link not available
Central African Republic
New World Sport 1
Chad
beIN SPORTS
Chile
DIRECTV Sports Chile
China
CCTV 5+ Sports Events
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports 2
Colombia
DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Comoros
SuperSport Premier League
Congo DR
StarTimes Sports Life
Costa Rica
FOX
Croatia
HRT 2
Curaçao
NPO 3
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czech Republic
Nova Action
Côte d'Ivoire
DStv Now
Denmark
DR 2
Djibouti
beIN SPORTS
Dominica
Bluu
Link not available
Dominican Republic
Pio Deportes
Ecuador
DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt
beIN SPORTS
El Salvador
Tigo Sports El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport Premier League
Eritrea
DStv Now
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports Estonia
Ethiopia
DStv Now
Faroe Islands
DR 2
Fiji
FBC Sports
Finland
YLE TV2
France
beIN Sports 1
Gabon
New World Sport 1
Gambia
DStv Now
Georgia
Setanta Sports 2 Georgia
Germany
ZDF
Ghana
StarTimes Sports Life
Great Britain
BBC Two
Greece
ERT 1
Greenland
dr.dk
Grenada
Bluu
Link not available
Guatemala
Canal 13
Guinea
StarTimes Sports Life
Guinea-Bissau
ZAP
Guyana
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Honduras
Tigo Sports Honduras
Hong Kong
Now Sports 4K
Hungary
Duna World
Iceland
RUV 2
India
ZEE5
Indonesia
TVRI
International
YouTube
Iran
beIN SPORTS
Iraq
beIN SPORTS
Ireland Republic
RTE 2
Israel
Sport 2
Italy
DAZN Italia
Jamaica
Television Jamaica
Japan
DAZN Japan
Jordan
beIN SPORTS
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kenya
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Korea Republic
KBSN Sports
Kosovo
Arena 2 Premium
Kuwait
beIN SPORTS
Laos
Mono 29
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports Latvia
Lebanon
beIN SPORTS
Lesotho
DStv Now
Liberia
DStv Now
Libya
beIN SPORTS
Liechtenstein
SRF zwei
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania
Luxembourg
La Une
Macau
TDM HD
Macedonia
Arena 2 Premium
Madagascar
StarTimes App
Malawi
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Malaysia
RTM klik
Maldives
Medianet
Mali
New World Sport 1
Mauritania
beIN SPORTS
Mauritius
DStv Now
Mayotte
SuperSport Premier League
Mexico
ViX Mexico
Monaco
beIN Sports 1
Mongolia
MNB Sports
Montenegro
Arena 2 Premium
Montserrat
Bluu
Link not available
Morocco
beIN SPORTS
Mozambique
ZAP
Myanmar
TV360 by Mytel
Namibia
DStv Now
Nepal
Himalaya TV
Netherlands
NPO 3
New Zealand
TVNZ+
Nicaragua
Tigo Sports Nicaragua
Niger
DStv Now
Nigeria
SuperSport Premier League
Norway
NRK Sport
Oman
beIN SPORTS
Pakistan
PTV Sports
[suspicious link removed]
Palestine
beIN SPORTS
Panama
Tigo Sports Panama
Paraguay
Unicanal
Peru
DIRECTV Sports Peru
Philippines
Pilipinas Live
Poland
TVP Sport
Portugal
Sport TV4
Puerto Rico
Fox Sports 1
Qatar
beIN SPORTS
Reunion
SuperSport Premier League
Romania
Antena Play
Russia
matchtv.ru
Rwanda
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Saint Helena
SuperSport Premier League
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Bluu
Link not available
Saint Lucia
Bluu
Link not available
Saint Martin
NPO 3
Samoa
FBC Sports
San Marino
DAZN Italia
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS
Senegal
New World Sport 1
Serbia
Arena 2 Premium
Seychelles
DStv Now
Sierra Leone
StarTimes Sports Life
Singapore
meWATCH
Slovakia
Šport
Slovenia
Arena Sport 1 Premium
Somalia
beIN SPORTS
South Africa
SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan
beIN SPORTS
Spain
DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka
Dialog TV
St. Vincent / Grenadines
Bluu
Link not available
Sudan
beIN SPORTS
Suriname
STVS
Swaziland
DStv Now
Sweden
TV4 Play
Switzerland
SRF zwei
Syria
beIN SPORTS
São Tomé and Príncipe
ZAP
Tajikistan
Futbol TV
Tanzania
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Thailand
Mono 29
Togo
New World Sport 1
Tonga
FBC Sports
Trinidad and Tobago
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia
beIN SPORTS
Turkey
TRT Spor
Turks and Caicos Islands
Bluu
Link not available
Uganda
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Ukraine
Megogo
United Arab Emirates
beIN SPORTS
Uruguay
DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
USA
Fox Sports 1
Uzbekistan
Zoʻr TV
Vanuatu
FBC Sports
Venezuela
DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Vietnam
TV 360
Yemen
beIN SPORTS
Zambia
Azam Sports 2 HD
[suspicious link removed]
Zimbabwe
DStv Now
How to watch Algeria vs Austria with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Algeria and Austria will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 03:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Algeria vs Austria todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Algeria vs Austria Probable lineups
Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI has Luca Zidane in goal, with a back four of Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Nabil Bentaleb and Hicham Boudaoui are set to anchor midfield, with Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza in support, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.
Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed. The projected XI lines up with Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, and Kevin Danso, a midfield pairing of Nicolas Seiwald and Romano Schmid, with Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager in support, and Michael Gregoritsch as the central striker. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.
Form
Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 comeback win over Jordan on June 23, with Gouiri's late strike proving decisive. Prior to that, they lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0, and drew 0-0 with Uruguay in March. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.
Austria have also won three of their last five, losing one and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Argentina on June 22, with Messi scoring twice in Dallas. Prior to that, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Tunisia 1-0 and the Republic of Korea 1-0, and recorded a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Algeria and Austria. This Matchday 3 fixture in Kansas City represents the most current data point on record between the two sides.
Standings
In Group J, Austria currently sit second and Algeria third ahead of this decisive Matchday 3 fixture.