How to watch Albacete vs Celta Fortuna with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 16 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadio Carlos Belmonte

Albacete host Celta Fortuna at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte in a Segunda Division fixture that pits one of the division's in-form sides against a team looking to arrest a difficult run.

Joseba Etxeberria's Albacete arrive at this match on the back of four wins from their last five league and cup outings, a sequence that has lifted the mood around the club and underlined their credentials as a genuine presence in the second tier.

Their most recent Segunda Division win came away at Leganes, a 3-1 result that demonstrated both their attacking threat and their ability to perform on the road. Back at the Carlos Belmonte, they will be confident of maintaining that momentum.

Celta Fortuna, managed by Fredi Alvarez, have found consistent results harder to come by. The reserve side of the Galician club sit 17th in the table and have won just one of their last five league matches, though a draw against Cordoba showed they are capable of taking points from mid-table opponents.

The gap in current form makes Albacete the clear favourites heading into this one, though Celta Fortuna's unpredictability — illustrated by a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad B earlier in the campaign — means the visitors cannot be entirely dismissed.

For details on how to watch this Segunda Division fixture live, read on below.

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