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How to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Wasl and Al Ahli will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rui Vitoria takes charge of Al-Wasl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Marino Pusic manages Al Ahli, but no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest team news from the Al Ahli camp.

Form

Al-Wasl head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also fell 1-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the Arabian Gulf League. On the positive side, they beat Khorfakkan 5-2 and won 3-0 away at Kalba FC, with a 2-2 draw against Al-Ain rounding out the five-match run.

Al Ahli's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al Fateh, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. A 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 3-2 Saudi Pro League loss to Al Qadsiah also featured in the run, with a 3-1 win over Al Hazem completing the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite in September 2024, when Al Ahli won 2-0 away at Al-Wasl. That single fixture gives Al Ahli the advantage in the head-to-head record, and Al-Wasl will be eager to level the series on home ground.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, Al-Wasl sit 12th while Al Ahli are placed 7th. Al Ahli's higher position puts them in a stronger spot to push for the knockout rounds, while Al-Wasl need a result here to avoid falling further adrift in the group.