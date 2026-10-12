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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Wasl
team-logoAl Ahli
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Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli
Al-Wasl
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

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Disney+

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Disney+

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Disney+

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Disney+

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Egypt

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FanCode

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Vision+

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Iran

beIN Sports

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Japan

DAZN

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Korea Republic

Coupang Play

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Mongolia / Nepal

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Pakistan

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Sudan

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United Arab Emirates

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Disney+

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Venezuela

Disney+

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Vietnam

TV 360

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How to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Wasl and Al Ahli will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Vitoria

Rui Vitoria takes charge of Al-Wasl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Marino Pusic manages Al Ahli, but no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest team news from the Al Ahli camp.

Form

ALW

ALW - Form

KAL
W0-3
ALA
L0-1
ALK
W5-2
ALA
D2-2
ALQ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

ALQ
L3-2
ALH
W3-1
PAT
D1-1
SFC
L2-1
ALF
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Wasl head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also fell 1-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the Arabian Gulf League. On the positive side, they beat Khorfakkan 5-2 and won 3-0 away at Kalba FC, with a 2-2 draw against Al-Ain rounding out the five-match run.

Al Ahli's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al Fateh, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. A 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 3-2 Saudi Pro League loss to Al Qadsiah also featured in the run, with a 3-1 win over Al Hazem completing the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-WaslDrawAl Ahli
0
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
0
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite in September 2024, when Al Ahli won 2-0 away at Al-Wasl. That single fixture gives Al Ahli the advantage in the head-to-head record, and Al-Wasl will be eager to level the series on home ground.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, Al-Wasl sit 12th while Al Ahli are placed 7th. Al Ahli's higher position puts them in a stronger spot to push for the knockout rounds, while Al-Wasl need a result here to avoid falling further adrift in the group.

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