How to watch Al-Wahda vs Al Khalidiyah with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Wahda and Al Khalidiyah meet again in the AFC Champions League Two, with the UAE side looking to build on their recent continental form against Bahraini opposition.

Al-Wahda head into this fixture on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions. Their last outing against this same opponent ended in a 2-1 victory, and they currently sit top of Group A in the AFC Champions League Two standings.

Al Khalidiyah arrive in contrasting shape on the continental stage. They lost 2-1 to Al-Wahda in the reverse fixture and were beaten 3-1 by Kuwait SC in their previous AFC Champions League Two group match, leaving them fourth in the group.

Domestically, the Bahraini side have shown more resilience. A 2-0 win over Manama in the 1. Division on October 31 demonstrated they retain competitive quality in their home league, even if their continental campaign has struggled.

For Al-Wahda, consistency has been the defining feature of their recent run. Wins over Nasaf Qarshi and Kuwait SC in the group stage, combined with domestic victories over Khorfakkan and Al Fujairah, point to a squad operating with confidence.

This rematch offers Al Khalidiyah a chance to respond after their earlier defeat, though Al-Wahda's form makes them the side to beat in Group A.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

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