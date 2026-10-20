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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium
team-logoAl Qadsiah
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Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah
Al-Taawoun
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Angola

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Bahrain

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Canada

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

Egypt

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Italy

SportItalia / Como TV

SportItalia

Jordan

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Kenya

ESPN Africa / GOtv

SuperSport

Kuwait

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Morocco

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

New Zealand

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Norway

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

South Africa

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

Sweden

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

United Arab Emirates

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

United Kingdom

SPL Watch

Saudi Pro League

United States

FOX Deportes / Fox Soccer Plus / FOX One

FOX Sports

Zambia

ESPN Africa

ESPN Africa

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10
Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al Qadsiah will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 16:10.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Rasovic

Al-Taawoun are managed by Vuk Rasovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided at this stage. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

ALT

ALT - Form

HIL
L0-6
ALN
D1-1
ALS
L3-0
ALR
W2-1
DIR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALQ

ALQ - Form

ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
ALK
W0-5
PAT
D1-1
ABH
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Taawoun have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding twelve. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, and they also drew 1-1 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. The two defeats in that run included a 6-0 loss to Al Hilal and a 3-0 reverse against Al Shabab, highlighting a vulnerability at the back.

Al Qadsiah have put together a run of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings, with twelve goals scored and six conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Abha in the Saudi Pro League. They also won 5-0 against Al Kholood and drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-TaawounDrawAl Qadsiah
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
3
FT
King Cup
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
3
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Al Qadsiah's ground in the Saudi Pro League on 28 February 2026. Across the last five encounters, Al Qadsiah have the stronger record, winning three of those matches compared to one win for Al-Taawoun, with one draw. Qadsiah's victories include a 3-0 win at Al-Taawoun in January 2025 and a 3-0 win in the King Cup earlier that same month.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
9801277+2024
W
W
W
L
W
2
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
9711239+1422
W
W
D
W
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
8611197+1219
W
D
W
L
W
4
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
96032312+1118
W
W
W
L
W
5
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
8521149+517
L
W
W
W
D
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
9513148+616
L
D
W
W
W
7
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
94321312+115
W
D
D
D
W
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
933389-112
D
L
D
W
L
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
L
L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
W
W
D
D
D
11
Al HazemAl HazemALH
102351014-49
L
L
D
L
W
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
8233917-89
D
W
D
L
W
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
91531113-28
D
W
D
L
L
14
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
91441017-77
D
W
L
D
D
15
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
101451017-77
L
L
D
D
L
16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
10136920-116
L
W
L
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
9045416-124
D
L
L
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
AFC Champions League
Relegation

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Qadsiah lead the table in first place while Al-Taawoun sit in 17th, meaning the leaders face a side currently in the relegation places.

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