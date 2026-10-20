International Coverage

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 11:10 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al Qadsiah will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 16:10.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun are managed by Vuk Rasovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided at this stage. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Al-Taawoun have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding twelve. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League, and they also drew 1-1 with Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two. The two defeats in that run included a 6-0 loss to Al Hilal and a 3-0 reverse against Al Shabab, highlighting a vulnerability at the back.

Al Qadsiah have put together a run of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings, with twelve goals scored and six conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Abha in the Saudi Pro League. They also won 5-0 against Al Kholood and drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Al Qadsiah's ground in the Saudi Pro League on 28 February 2026. Across the last five encounters, Al Qadsiah have the stronger record, winning three of those matches compared to one win for Al-Taawoun, with one draw. Qadsiah's victories include a 3-0 win at Al-Taawoun in January 2025 and a 3-0 win in the King Cup earlier that same month.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Qadsiah lead the table in first place while Al-Taawoun sit in 17th, meaning the leaders face a side currently in the relegation places.