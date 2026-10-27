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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl Shorta
team-logoAl-Hussein SC
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Watch Al Shorta vs Al-Hussein SC: AFC Champions League Two live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Shorta vs Al-Hussein SC
Al Shorta
Al-Hussein SC
AFC Champions League Two
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International Coverage

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Broadcaster

Homepage

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Match Preview

Al Shorta and Al-Hussein SC meet in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, with both clubs carrying genuine ambitions into a match that could shape the final standings in Group D.

Al Shorta arrive as group leaders, and their domestic form backs up that standing. The Iraqi side beat Al Zawraa 2-0 away from home in their most recent Premier League outing, extending a run that includes three wins from their last five across all competitions.

Their AFC Champions League Two campaign has been steady. A 3-2 win over East Bengal FC last time out in the continental competition showed they can grind out results when it matters, even if the scoreline was closer than ideal.

Al-Hussein SC sit second in the group and come into this fixture with momentum of their own. The Jordanian club put three past Al-Seeb without reply in their last continental outing, a result that underlined their attacking confidence on the road.

Their domestic form in the Jordanian 1. Division tells a mixed story, with a defeat to Al-Wehdat sandwiched between wins, but their continental record suggests they raise their game at this level.

With the group leaders facing the second-placed side, the result here will have a direct bearing on who controls Group D heading into the final rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Shorta vs Al-Hussein SC, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Al Shorta have not confirmed their squad ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is available at this stage. The probable starting lineup will be added once released by the club.

Al-Hussein SC are similarly without confirmed team news, with no reported injuries or suspensions in the data available. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ALK
W2-0
ALT
D0-0
EBL
W2-3
ALK
D1-1
ALZ
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALH

ALH - Form

SHA
D3-3
ALA
W4-1
ALS
W0-3
ALW
L1-0
DOQ
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Shorta have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that places them among the more consistent sides in Group D. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Al Zawraa in the Iraqi Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Al Karkh in that run. Across those five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded three, with a 2-0 win over Al Kahrabaa representing their only clean sheet.

Al-Hussein SC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Doqara in the Jordanian 1. Division, following a 1-0 defeat to Al-Wehdat. They scored 11 goals across those five matches, including a 4-1 win over Al-Arabi and a 3-3 draw with Shabab Al-Ordon, though their defensive record shows they have conceded five times in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al Shorta and Al-Hussein SC. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Grp. D

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al ShortaAl ShortaALS
220042+26
W
W
2
Al-Hussein SCAl-Hussein SCALH
211052+34
W
D
3
East Bengal FCEast Bengal FCEBL
201145-11
L
D
4
Al-SeebAl-SeebALS
200204-40
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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