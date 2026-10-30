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How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Ahli with a VPN

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

Al Shabab host Al Ahli at the SHG Arena in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at contrasting ends of the table.

Al Shabab arrive at this game sitting 12th in the Saudi Pro League, a position that reflects an inconsistent start to the season. Thomas Letsch's side have shown they can hurt teams on their day, but a run of mixed results has left them too close to the wrong end of the table for comfort.

Al Ahli come into this match in a different mood entirely. Marino Pusic's side have won five consecutive matches across the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite, including a 4-1 dismantling of Al Khaleej and a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in continental play. They are fifth in the league and building momentum.

Pusic is navigating a complicated period at the club. Questions about his future have circulated in recent weeks, though reports indicate the club's leadership is not moving to dismiss him at this stage, with any decision on his position tied to the appointment of a new sporting director. In the meantime, results are doing the talking.

Al Ahli's attacking depth is also a point of interest. Ivan Toney remains central to their plans, with the club having begun formal steps to extend his contract and dismissing reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.

For Al Shabab, this is a chance to arrest a slide and give their season some direction. For Al Ahli, it is an opportunity to press further up the table and keep the pressure on the clubs above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture.

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