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How to watch Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Seeb and Al-Hussein SC will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al-Seeb ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Hussein SC have also not released official squad or injury information at this stage. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Al-Seeb have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two, but prior to that they put together back-to-back Professional League wins, including a 7-1 thrashing of Ibri. Across those five games they have scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Al-Hussein SC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Al-Arabi in the 1. Division, and they drew 2-2 with East Bengal FC in the AFC Champions League Two. They have scored nine goals across those five matches while conceding 11, with a 0-5 defeat to Al-Jazeera the standout low point of that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Seeb and Al-Hussein SC. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Al Shorta ALS 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 W W 2 Al-Hussein SC ALH 2 1 1 0 5 2 +3 4 W D 3 East Bengal FC EBL 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 1 L D 4 Al-Seeb ALS 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 L L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group D of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Hussein SC currently sit in second place, putting them in a strong position to qualify from the group. Al-Seeb are fourth, meaning they need points from this match to keep their qualification hopes alive.