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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Seeb
team-logoAl-Hussein SC
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Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC
Al-Seeb
Al-Hussein SC
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Iraq

Al Rabiaa TV

alrabiaa.tv

Japan

DAZN

dazn.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Libya

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

SSC / beIN Sports

ssc.sa

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / beIN Sports

adtv.ae

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

How to watch Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Seeb and Al-Hussein SC will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Seeb vs Al-Hussein SC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al-Seeb ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Hussein SC have also not released official squad or injury information at this stage. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

IBR
W7-1
BAH
W1-3
SUR
W2-0
ALN
D1-1
ALS
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALH

ALH - Form

ALJ
L0-5
ALB
D0-0
EBL
D2-2
SHA
D3-3
ALA
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al-Seeb have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two, but prior to that they put together back-to-back Professional League wins, including a 7-1 thrashing of Ibri. Across those five games they have scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Al-Hussein SC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Al-Arabi in the 1. Division, and they drew 2-2 with East Bengal FC in the AFC Champions League Two. They have scored nine goals across those five matches while conceding 11, with a 0-5 defeat to Al-Jazeera the standout low point of that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Seeb and Al-Hussein SC. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

Grp. D

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al ShortaAl ShortaALS
220042+26
W
W
2
Al-Hussein SCAl-Hussein SCALH
211052+34
W
D
3
East Bengal FCEast Bengal FCEBL
201145-11
L
D
4
Al-SeebAl-SeebALS
200204-40
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group D of the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Hussein SC currently sit in second place, putting them in a strong position to qualify from the group. Al-Seeb are fourth, meaning they need points from this match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

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