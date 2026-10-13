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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Sadd
team-logoAl Hilal
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Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

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Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Austria

sportdigital1+

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Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

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Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi / Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

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Germany

sportdigital1+

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia (via International stream)

YouTube (The AFC Hub)

YouTube

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

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Kuwait

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Mexico (via region/international)

Disney+ Premium Norte

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Peru

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Qatar

beIN Sports HD 2

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Saudi Arabia

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South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Switzerland

sportdigital1+

Sportdigital

Thailand

BG Sports

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United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

How to watch Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Sadd and Al Hilal will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal lineups

4-2-3-1
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS
page.match.formation.title
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
4-3-3
M. BarshamM. Barshamteam-logoP. OtavioB. KhoukhiB. KhoukhiP. MiguelP. MiguelA. RomagnoliA. RomagnoliR. FirminoR. Firminoteam-logoH. Aliteam-logoA. Soriateam-logoClaudinhoA. AfifA. Afifteam-logoM. ManaiY. BounouY. Bounouteam-logoM. MahzariM. Al-HarbiM. Al-HarbiK. KoulibalyK. Koulibalyteam-logoYusuf AkcicekM. KannoM. KannoR. NevesR. NevesS. Milinkovic-SavicS. Milinkovic-SavicG. MartinelliG. MartinelliS. MandashS. MandashO. WatkinsO. Watkins
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
4-2-3-1
Al-Sadd

Starting XI

Al Hilal

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Lucescu
  • S. Inzaghi

Al-Sadd head coach Razvan Lucescu has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad also has no confirmed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and team news will be updated ahead of the fixture.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

QAS
W2-6
ALG
W4-1
ALS
W3-6
EST
L3-0
ALA
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HIL

HIL - Form

ALS
W0-2
NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
ITT
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al-Sadd have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Al-Arabi in the Stars League on October 9, following an earlier 3-0 loss to Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their three wins in that run were high-scoring affairs, including a 2-6 away victory at Qatar SC and a 3-6 win at Al-Sailiya, though those results also expose a defensive record that will concern Lucescu.

Al Hilal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on October 10, and they also recorded a 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in the same competition. Across the five matches, Inzaghi's side scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-SaddDrawAl Hilal
2
1
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
5
Al-Sadd badge
Al-Sadd
ALS
7
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al-Sadd badge
Al-Sadd
ALS
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Sadd badge
Al-Sadd
ALS
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al-Sadd badge
Al-Sadd
ALS
4
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Sadd badge
Al-Sadd
ALS
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
4
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite on April 13, 2026, when Al-Sadd won 7-5 away at Al Hilal in a remarkable contest. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in this competition, Al Hilal hold a 3-2 advantage in wins, though the sides have combined for 28 goals across those meetings, including a 3-1 Al Hilal win in October 2025 and a 1-1 draw at Al-Sadd in November 2024.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al-Sadd sit 15th while Al Hilal are third. That gap in the standings means Hilal arrive as the side with far more to protect, while Al-Sadd need points to avoid falling further adrift in the group.

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