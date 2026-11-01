ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Sadd and Al Ahli meet at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs chasing points in the continental group stage.

Razvan Lucescu's Al-Sadd arrive in mixed form, having lost their most recent AFC Champions League Elite outing 2-0 to Al Hilal. They drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah in their last continental fixture before this one, and their domestic campaign has been similarly inconsistent, with a heavy 2-3 defeat to Al-Duhail sitting alongside a commanding 4-1 win over Al-Shamal.

Al Ahli, coached by Marino Pusic, come into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 6-1 defeat to Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, but that followed a run of four consecutive wins including a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi club sit third in the AFC Champions League Elite West standings, putting them in a strong position to progress, while Al-Sadd find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table and in need of a result at home.

Ivan Toney has been a central figure in Al Ahli's attacking output this season, and his availability remains important to Pusic's plans as the club balances domestic and continental commitments.

This fixture has a clear pattern in recent meetings, with Al Ahli winning the last two encounters between these sides in this competition. Al-Sadd will be looking to reverse that trend on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli live.

Team news & squads