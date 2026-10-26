India FanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al Qadsiah host Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to bounce back on the continental stage after a difficult week in domestic competition.

Qadsiah come into this fixture off a 2-3 defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, their first loss in recent weeks after a strong run that had taken them to the top of the Saudi Pro League table. That result will sting, but the AFC Champions League Elite offers an immediate opportunity to reset.

Razvan Lucescu's Al-Sadd arrive in poor form by any measure. The Qatari side have lost four of their last five matches across the Stars League and AFC Champions League Elite, conceding freely and struggling to find consistency.

Al-Sadd's only win in that five-match stretch came against Al-Shahaniya, and they have already suffered defeat to Al Hilal in this competition. The gap in current form between these two sides is clear.

Qadsiah's home crowd at their Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium base will expect a response from Rodgers' players. The hosts have shown they can score goals in bunches — a 5-0 win over Al Kholood and a 2-1 victory over Abha both featured in their recent run.

For Al-Sadd, this is a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them drop to 16th in the West group standings. Lucescu's side need points badly if they are to remain relevant in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd live.

Team news & squads

Brendan Rodgers has not confirmed his starting lineup for Al Qadsiah, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Razvan Lucescu's Al-Sadd squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al Qadsiah have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, ending a run that had included a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun and a 5-0 victory over Al Kholood. The draw came against Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Sadd have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding 12. Their only win came 4-0 against Al-Shahaniya in the Stars League, and they have suffered back-to-back defeats in their two most recent outings, including a 2-3 loss to Al-Duhail and a 0-2 defeat to Al Hilal in this competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Al Qadsiah and Al-Sadd. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.