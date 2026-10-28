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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Nahda
team-logoAl-Rayyan
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Watch Al-Nahda vs. Al-Rayyan live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Nahda vs Al-Rayyan
Al-Nahda
Al-Rayyan
AFC Champions League Two
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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

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Disney+

Chad

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beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+ / MNC Soccer Channel

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Oman

Oman Sports TV / beIN Sports HD 1

Oman Sports

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1 / Alkass One

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+ / YouTube (The AFC Hub)

Paramount+

Match Preview

Al-Nahda and Al-Rayyan meet in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group C and keep their continental ambitions alive.

Al-Nahda arrive in reasonable domestic form, having won back-to-back games in Oman's Professional League. Their continental form tells a different story, though, with a defeat to Al-Faisaly in their most recent AFC Champions League Two outing leaving them fourth in the group.

Al-Rayyan sit one place above them in third and come into this fixture off the back of a dominant 6-1 win over Al-Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League. That result will have done their confidence no harm at all.

The Qatari side have shown they can score freely, but their AFC Champions League Two campaign has been inconsistent. A loss to Al-Taawoun in their last group stage match means they cannot afford to drop further points if they want to advance.

For Al-Nahda, a home fixture represents a chance to arrest their continental slide. They drew their opening group game against Al-Taawoun and have not won in this competition since.

This is a fixture with real consequences for both clubs in Group C. The team that wins here will put significant pressure on the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Nahda vs Al-Rayyan, including kick-off time, live stream options, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads


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