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How to watch Al-Nahda vs Al-Rayyan with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Al-Nahda and Al-Rayyan meet in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group C and keep their continental ambitions alive.

Al-Nahda arrive in reasonable domestic form, having won back-to-back games in Oman's Professional League. Their continental form tells a different story, though, with a defeat to Al-Faisaly in their most recent AFC Champions League Two outing leaving them fourth in the group.

Al-Rayyan sit one place above them in third and come into this fixture off the back of a dominant 6-1 win over Al-Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League. That result will have done their confidence no harm at all.

The Qatari side have shown they can score freely, but their AFC Champions League Two campaign has been inconsistent. A loss to Al-Taawoun in their last group stage match means they cannot afford to drop further points if they want to advance.

For Al-Nahda, a home fixture represents a chance to arrest their continental slide. They drew their opening group game against Al-Taawoun and have not won in this competition since.

This is a fixture with real consequences for both clubs in Group C. The team that wins here will put significant pressure on the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Nahda vs Al-Rayyan, including kick-off time, live stream options, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads



