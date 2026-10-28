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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Al Khalidiyah vs Al-Wahda with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al Khalidiyah and Al-Wahda meet in the AFC Champions League Two in what is a significant group stage fixture for both clubs, with contrasting trajectories heading into the match.

Al Khalidiyah arrive under pressure. Sitting fourth in Group A, the Bahraini side have struggled to find consistency in this competition and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Their domestic form has been mixed. A draw against Al-Ittifaq last weekend followed a win over Al Ahli, but a 3-1 home defeat to Kuwait SC in the AFC Champions League Two last month underlined the defensive vulnerabilities they will need to address.

Al-Wahda, by contrast, come into this fixture in commanding form. The UAE club top Group A and have won all four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back AFC Champions League Two victories over Kuwait SC and Nasaf Qarshi.

The Abu Dhabi side have not dropped a point in this competition and will be looking to consolidate their position at the summit with another win on the road.

For Al Khalidiyah, this is a must-not-lose occasion. For Al-Wahda, it is an opportunity to put the group beyond doubt. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Team news & squads



