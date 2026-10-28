Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl Khalidiyah
team-logoAl-Wahda
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Al Khalidiyah vs. Al-Wahda live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Khalidiyah vs Al-Wahda
Al Khalidiyah
Al-Wahda
AFC Champions League Two
IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Al Khalidiyah vs Al-Wahda with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Laos

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Libya

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Syria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

[suspicious link removed]

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Vietnam

TV 360

TV 360

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Match Preview

Al Khalidiyah and Al-Wahda meet in the AFC Champions League Two in what is a significant group stage fixture for both clubs, with contrasting trajectories heading into the match.

Al Khalidiyah arrive under pressure. Sitting fourth in Group A, the Bahraini side have struggled to find consistency in this competition and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Their domestic form has been mixed. A draw against Al-Ittifaq last weekend followed a win over Al Ahli, but a 3-1 home defeat to Kuwait SC in the AFC Champions League Two last month underlined the defensive vulnerabilities they will need to address.

Al-Wahda, by contrast, come into this fixture in commanding form. The UAE club top Group A and have won all four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back AFC Champions League Two victories over Kuwait SC and Nasaf Qarshi.

The Abu Dhabi side have not dropped a point in this competition and will be looking to consolidate their position at the summit with another win on the road.

For Al Khalidiyah, this is a must-not-lose occasion. For Al-Wahda, it is an opportunity to put the group beyond doubt. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Team news & squads


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google