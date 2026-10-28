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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Jazira
team-logoMuharraq
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Watch Al-Jazira vs. Muharraq live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Jazira vs Muharraq
Al-Jazira
Muharraq
AFC Champions League Two

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Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Libya

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSPORTSOFFICIAL

Timor-Leste

Vision+

visionplus.id

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

sport1.tv

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Match Preview

Al-Jazira and Muharraq meet in the AFC Champions League Two, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting but compelling form across their respective domestic and continental commitments.

Al-Jazira enter as the Group B leaders, having built a platform through a mix of results that shows resilience rather than dominance. Their continental campaign has been steady, though their domestic performances in the ADNOC Pro League have been inconsistent.

Muharraq sit second in the group and arrive with genuine momentum. The Bahraini club have won their last three matches across all competitions, and their confidence will be high heading into this away fixture.

Al-Jazira claimed a 2-1 win over Arkadag in their most recent AFC Champions League Two outing, showing they can produce when it matters in this competition. That result keeps them at the top of the standings, and they will be determined to protect that position.

Muharraq's own continental form has been sharp. A 2-0 victory over Gol Gohar demonstrated their ability to control matches at this level, and they have the quality to make things difficult for the UAE side on their own patch.

For all the information you need on how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time, read on below.

Team news & squads

Team news for Al-Jazira has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates on their squad situation are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Muharraq's squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no reported injuries or suspensions in the data provided. Further information on their probable lineup will be added as it becomes available.

Form

ALJ

ALJ - Form

ALN
D1-1
GOL
D0-0
ARK
W2-1
KAL
D2-2
AJM
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUH

MUH - Form

ARK
L1-0
KHA
D2-2
GOL
W2-0
MAL
W3-0
EAR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al-Jazira head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Ajman in the President's Cup, while they drew 2-2 with Kalba FC in the ADNOC Pro League before that. In AFC Champions League Two action, they beat Arkadag 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Gol Gohar, giving them four goals scored and one conceded across those two continental matches. They have not lost in their last four outings.

Muharraq arrive with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two back in September. Since then, they have won three straight, including a 3-0 league win over Malkia and a 1-0 victory over East Riffa. Their continental form shows two wins from two, with five goals scored and none conceded in those AFC Champions League Two fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Al-Jazira and Muharraq is available for this fixture. Any historical context between the two sides cannot be confirmed from the information provided.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
211021+14
W
D
2
MuharraqMuharraqMUH
210121+13
W
L
3
ArkadagArkadagARK
21012203
L
W
4
Gol GoharGol GoharGOL
201102-21
L
D
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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