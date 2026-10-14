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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoAl-Jazira
team-logoArkadag
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Al-Jazira vs Arkadag: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Jazira vs Arkadag
Al-Jazira
Arkadag
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

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beIN Sports

Bahrain

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beIN Sports

Bangladesh

tapmad

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Bhutan

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tapmad

Chad

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

India (via regional stream)

YouTube (The AFC Hub)

YouTube

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

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beIN Sports

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Libya

beIN Sports HD 3

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Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 3

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Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Nepal

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Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

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Pakistan

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Palestine

beIN Sports HD 3

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Qatar

beIN Sports HD 3

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Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / beIN Sports

Abu Dhabi Media

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

How to watch Al-Jazira vs Arkadag with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Jazira and Arkadag will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Jazira vs Arkadag today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Al-Jazira has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Arkadag have also yet to release official team news. Lineup and availability details will be added as they become available.

Form

ALJ

ALJ - Form

ALS
W0-2
AJM
W3-0
ALA
W1-3
ALN
D1-1
GOL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARK

ARK - Form

AND
D1-1
KHA
W1-0
ALN
L0-1
ALN
L1-0
MUH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al-Jazira head into this match with a record of three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two, and they have posted wins over Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC, Ajman, and Sharjah Cultural Club in the Arabian Gulf League during that run. Across those five matches, Al-Jazira scored seven goals and conceded one, reflecting a solid defensive record.

Arkadag's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Muharraq 1-0 in their most recent AFC Champions League Two match and also defeated Al Khalidiyah 1-0 earlier in the campaign. Their two defeats both came against Al Nassr FC, by scores of 1-0 and 0-1. Arkadag have scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Jazira and Arkadag. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two sides in the dataset.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArkadagArkadagARK
110010+13
W
2
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
10100001
D
3
Gol GoharGol GoharGOL
10100001
D
4
MuharraqMuharraqMUH
100101-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group B of the AFC Champions League Two, Arkadag currently lead the table, with Al-Jazira in second place. This fixture is a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group, giving it clear implications for who controls the standings.

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