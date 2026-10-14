International Coverage

How to watch Al-Jazira vs Arkadag with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Al-Jazira and Arkadag will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Jazira vs Arkadag today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Al-Jazira has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Arkadag have also yet to release official team news. Lineup and availability details will be added as they become available.

Form

Al-Jazira head into this match with a record of three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw against Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two, and they have posted wins over Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC, Ajman, and Sharjah Cultural Club in the Arabian Gulf League during that run. Across those five matches, Al-Jazira scored seven goals and conceded one, reflecting a solid defensive record.

Arkadag's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They beat Muharraq 1-0 in their most recent AFC Champions League Two match and also defeated Al Khalidiyah 1-0 earlier in the campaign. Their two defeats both came against Al Nassr FC, by scores of 1-0 and 0-1. Arkadag have scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al-Jazira and Arkadag. This fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two sides in the dataset.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Arkadag ARK 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Al-Jazira ALJ 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Gol Gohar GOL 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 Muharraq MUH 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group B of the AFC Champions League Two, Arkadag currently lead the table, with Al-Jazira in second place. This fixture is a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group, giving it clear implications for who controls the standings.