How to watch Al Ittihad vs Neom SC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

Al Ittihad host Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with the league back after the international break.

The home side arrive in decent shape. Jens Wissing's team beat Pakhtakor Tashkent 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, a result that ended a miserable run of European-style travel and fatigue.

That win followed a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Al-Ain in the same competition, so Wissing will want consistency rather than another swing in results. Al Ittihad sit fifth in the league table.

Neom SC come to Jeddah in sixth place under Christophe Galtier. They have won two of their last five league games, including a 2-1 victory at Al Diriyah, but they also lost back-to-back matches to Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq earlier in October.

The two sides met twice last season in matches that produced seven goals apiece in total, so another open game would not be a surprise.

Here is everything you need to know about the match before kick-off.

Team news & squads