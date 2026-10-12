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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Gharafa
team-logoEsteghlal
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Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal
Al-Gharafa
Esteghlal
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Official Homepage

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How to watch Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Al-Gharafa and Esteghlal will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 19:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al-Gharafa vs Esteghlal Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Martins

Al-Gharafa are managed by Pedro Martins. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and confirmed squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteghlal are led by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh. As with the home side, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and team news updates will follow ahead of the match.

Form

ALG

ALG - Form

ALS
L1-3
ALS
L4-1
LUS
D0-0
HIL
L2-1
ALW
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
EST

EST - Form

PER
D1-1
ARA
D0-0
PAY
W1-0
ALS
W3-0
TRA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al-Gharafa have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Al-Wakrah in the Stars League on October 8, and they also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Al-Sadd in that same competition. Across the five matches, Al-Gharafa scored eight goals and conceded eleven, with their only win coming in a 2-1 result against Al-Shahaniya.

Esteghlal have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, recording two wins and two draws from their most recent outings. Their standout result is a 3-0 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14. Three of their five matches ended without conceding, and they have scored five goals while letting in just two across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-GharafaDrawEsteghlal
0
1
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
3
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
1
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
1
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Esteghlal badge
Esteghlal
EST
3
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
0
FT
1Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2024 in the AFC Champions League Elite, when Esteghlal won 3-0 at home. Across the three head-to-head fixtures on record, Esteghlal have won twice and drawn once, with Al-Gharafa yet to claim a victory against their Iranian opponents in this competition.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Esteghlal sit second and are well placed to progress, while Al-Gharafa are 11th and in genuine danger of falling further behind without a result here.

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