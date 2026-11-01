How to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 2 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al-Gharafa host Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Pedro Martins' side looking to arrest a difficult run of continental results against a Qadsiah team that arrives in strong domestic form.

Al-Gharafa sit 15th in the West group standings, and their AFC campaign has struggled to gain momentum. Two losses in their last three Champions League Elite outings, including defeats to Esteghlal and Al Ahli, have left them in a precarious position in the group.

Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah, by contrast, come into this fixture with real confidence. They thrashed Al Riyadh 6-0 in their most recent Saudi Pro League outing, a result that underlines just how dangerous this side can be when firing.

Qadsiah's continental form is more measured. They drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd in their last AFC Champions League Elite match, though that point on the road keeps them in contention in the West group standings.

With Al-Gharafa desperate for points and Qadsiah looking to build on their domestic momentum, this fixture carries real weight for both sides' continental ambitions. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

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