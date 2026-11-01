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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Gharafa
team-logoAl Qadsiah
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Watch Al-Gharafa vs. Al Qadsiah live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Gharafa vs Al Qadsiah
Al-Gharafa
Al Qadsiah
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al Qadsiah in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Al-Gharafa vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Al-Gharafa host Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Pedro Martins' side looking to arrest a difficult run of continental results against a Qadsiah team that arrives in strong domestic form.

Al-Gharafa sit 15th in the West group standings, and their AFC campaign has struggled to gain momentum. Two losses in their last three Champions League Elite outings, including defeats to Esteghlal and Al Ahli, have left them in a precarious position in the group.

Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah, by contrast, come into this fixture with real confidence. They thrashed Al Riyadh 6-0 in their most recent Saudi Pro League outing, a result that underlines just how dangerous this side can be when firing.

Qadsiah's continental form is more measured. They drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd in their last AFC Champions League Elite match, though that point on the road keeps them in contention in the West group standings.

With Al-Gharafa desperate for points and Qadsiah looking to build on their domestic momentum, this fixture carries real weight for both sides' continental ambitions. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Al-Gharafa vs Al Qadsiah Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Martins

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