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How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al-Taawoun with a VPN

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International Coverage

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Al-Faisaly host Al-Taawoun in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides arriving at this fixture from contrasting domestic situations.

Al-Faisaly come into the match in solid form, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Jazeera in the 1. Division, but four wins before that — including a 2-0 victory over Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two — underline their consistency.

Al-Taawoun's situation is more complicated. The Saudi Pro League side have lost two of their last three matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah and a 2-1 loss to Al Riyadh. Their domestic campaign has been difficult, and they arrive here looking for a positive result to build any kind of momentum.

In the AFC Champions League Two Group C standings, Al-Taawoun sit first and Al-Faisaly second, meaning this fixture carries real weight for the group's shape.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Al-Faisaly ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Al-Taawoun likewise have no confirmed injury or suspension information listed at this stage. Updates will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Al-Faisaly have taken four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Al-Jazeera in the 1. Division on October 23. Before that, they won four straight games, including a 4-1 defeat of Ramtha SC and a 2-0 win over Al-Nahda in the AFC Champions League Two.

Al-Taawoun's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats, with four goals scored and five conceded. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on October 24. Their only win in that run came against Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Two, where they won 2-1.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Faisaly and Al-Taawoun across their recent meetings. Further historical context will be added if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings