How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al-Rayyan with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Al-Faisaly host Al-Rayyan in an AFC Champions League Two Group C fixture, with the stadium and city yet to be confirmed.

The hosts arrive in poor form. They have not won in their last five outings, and two defeats to Al-Taawoun in this competition have left them looking up the table.

Al-Faisaly were beaten 3-1 by Al-Taawoun on their most recent continental outing. They followed that with a goalless draw against Shabab Al-Ordon in domestic action, which at least stopped the slide.

Al-Rayyan come in at the opposite end of the mood scale. They have won four of their last five, scoring freely in the Stars League and taking maximum points against Al-Nahda in this competition.

Their latest result was a 5-3 win at Al-Shahaniya on November 21, a match that showed their attacking edge and their tendency to concede.

The two sides have met once already this season. Al-Rayyan won a seven-goal contest 4-3 in September, so Al-Faisaly have a result to avenge.

Here is how to follow the action, including kick-off time and broadcast details.

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